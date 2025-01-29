Get ready for your latest British mystery as BritBox makes way for the first season of Ludwig, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at in celebration of National Puzzle Day.

Set to premiere with the first two episodes on BritBox beginning Thursday, March 20, Ludwig is the BBC’s biggest comedy of the past four years, and it’s because of that popularity that it’s already been renewed for a second season. This means there’s no better time than the near-present to get started watching with Season 1’s arrival this spring.

Our trailer offers a closer glimpse at the action and teases the titular character’s quest to impersonate his detective, identical twin brother who has gone missing, in order to uncover what’s happened to him. David Mitchell pulls double duty, playing Ludwig as he impersonates his brother to infiltrate the system.

While Ludwig isn’t trained in law enforcement, his strength is that he’s a puzzle-setter and his love for uncovering answers leads him down a path of investigative detective work. In addition to featuring Mitchell, the series stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Dipo Ola, and Dorothy Atkinson, all of whom feature in the exciting first look, above.

After the premiere of the first two episodes on BritBox on March 20, viewers can tune in each Thursday for a new installment of the series through April 17. Ludwig has been likened to American favorite Monk, meaning there’s plenty of humor to be found as the character’s quirks and idiosyncrasies are brought to the surface.

Viewers will also recognize David Mitchell from the series Peep Show, which is known for being the longest-running sitcom on Channel 4 in the UK, airing for nine seasons. Don’t miss Mitchell in his latest role. Tune into Ludwig when the series arrives on BritBox, and check out the first-look trailer, above.

Ludwig, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 20, BritBox