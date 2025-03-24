When Does ‘Ludwig’ Season 2 Come Out in the US?

Ludwig has charmed viewers and critics alike. The British detective series balances comedy and drama with ease, focusing mainly on the comedy as David Mitchell‘s titular character, John “Ludwig” Taylor (a professional word puzzle creator), goes undercover as his missing detective twin brother. While searching for clues about his brother’s disappearance, Ludwig (real name John) discovers that legal mysteries really just puzzles, puzzles he’s uniquely equipped to solve.

There are six episodes in Ludwig Season 1. The first debuted on Thursday, March 20, on BritBox following its BBC One and BBC iPlayer premiere in the U.K. on September 25, 2024. After raking in 9.5 million viewers across 28 days, it became BBC’s biggest new scripted series since 2022. Will Ludwig be back for more? Here’s everything we know about the show’s future.

Will there be a Ludwig Season 2?

Yes! Ludwig was renewed for a second season by BBC One in October 2024. The series is created by Mark Brotherhood, who will be back for Season 2.

“I’m delighted that John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor has failed to escape the clutches of the Cambridge police and will have to continue to face up to the city’s alarming conundrum-based crime wave,” Mitchell said upon the renewal, per Radio Times.

“The blend of top-tier British comic talent, a gripping mystery, and brilliantly crafted crime storylines had viewers hooked from day one. We had high hopes for Ludwig, and it’s safe to say this comedy-detective series with a twist has become a true standout,” Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy commissioning, said. “We can’t thank Mark Brotherhood, David Mitchell, Anna Maxwell Martin, and the entire cast and crew enough for creating something so special. We’re eagerly awaiting series two, though it’s a bit of a shame we’ll have to spoil the surprises for ourselves by actually reading the scripts first!”

Mitchell told TV Insider what to expect with the missing brother timeline and how it will continue into the second season.

“The brother disappearance is an arc that goes across the whole series,” Mitchell revealed, “and there is some resolution of that, but that mystery continues because we’re making a second series.”

When does Ludwig Season 2 come out?

A Ludwig Season 2 U.K. premiere date has not yet been announced. If the U.S. release schedule follows the same timeline as Season 1, Season 2 could premiere in the U.S. about six months after its U.K. release.

Who is in the Ludwig cast?

Mitchell will be back as the titular star in Season 2, as will Anna Maxwell Martin as Ludwig’s sister-in-law and closest friend, Lucy. Lucy is James’ wife and is the one who convinced the reclusive John to assume his estranged brother’s identity in the first place. The pair continues to search for James throughout the season while John also solves his brother’s work mysteries.

Additional cast members for Season 2 will be announced at a later time, but Season 1 also stars Dipo Ola as DI Russell Carter, Gerran Howell as DC Simon Evans, Izuka Hoyle as DS Alice Finch, Dylan Hughes as Henry Betts-Taylor, Dorothy Atkinson as DCS Carol Shaw, Sophie Willan as Holly Pinder, and Ralph Ineson as Chief Constable Ziegler.

When are the new episodes of Ludwig airing?

Ludwig debuted on BritBox with its first two episodes on Thursday, March 20. One episode will come out weekly after that.

Ludwig, Thursdays, BritBox