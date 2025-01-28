Now that Angie (Erika Christensen) has finally been cleared to return to duty at the Atlanta Police Department, she and Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) will have to learn to work together in a professional capacity again — even if there are still hard feelings on the personal front. In the above-embedded exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s (January 28) new episode of Will Trent, it’s clear Will is going to be a man of few words in the lead-up to that inevitable reunion… as usual.

In the clip of the episode, titled “The Floor Is Lava,” Will and Faith (Iantha Richardson) head to a pet grooming salon to make an arrest, and she asks him how he’s feeling about seeing Angie again for the first time since he made the shocking decision to arrest her for covering up a murder. Then, when Will gives her only one-word answers to her polite attempts at conversation, Faith steps it up and offers some choice words for him.

“Look I know you don’t like talking about your feelings, but this seems like the rare occasion you might like to unburden yourself,” she says. “Let me help. Do one of these statements feel true? ‘I am still in love with her.’ ‘I am angry with her.’ ‘I feel guilty about what I did.’ ‘I’m sad.'”

That’s when Will finally offers a full response — albeit, not the one she was likely expecting: “I don’t know about you, but I’m going in there to arrest a homicidal maniac. But if you want to talk about feelings, Pete Chen’s nana died. Maybe he could use a shoulder to cry on,” he snaps.

Either he is saving his emotional bandwidth for his first talk with Angie herself or Will has turned off a part of his heart in the aftermath of the brutal breakup. No matter the case, though, he should probably find another way to talk to Faith considering he’s still on thin ice (and the crappy officer) with his GBI partner!

We’ll find out whether Will gets any more loquacious about or even with Angie when the episode arrives Tuesday night.

The logline for the episode reads: “As the team delves into a tangled case of espionage, double-crosses, and mistaken identity, Amanda helps Sunny adjust to her new life and school. Meanwhile, Ormewood struggles with his divorce, while Will’s feelings for Marion begin to deepen.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC