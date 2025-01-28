It’s been almost two years since the first season of School Spirits aired, and we’ve felt like some of the ghosts stuck in Split River High School. In the jaw-dropping Season 1 finale, viewers finally learned what happened to Maddie Nears (Peyton List). She didn’t actually die, but Janet (Jess Gabor), one of the school’s ghosts, snatched her body and took off.

When the Paramount+ series picks up for Season 2, co-creator and executive producer Nate Trinrud told TV Insider that the show starts “right where we left off.” Executive producer Oliver Goldstick revealed that since Maddie “knows she didn’t get murdered but her body was snatched, there has to be a reunion. The body and spirit have to be brought together. The engine very much of the second season is bringing Maddie’s spirit and body together.”

Coming into Season 2, fans have a lot of questions about Mr. Martin (Josh Zuckerman) and what exactly he’s been up to all these years. Is he a good or a bad guy? Well, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

Goldstick teased that viewers will be “surprised” about Mr. Martin. “Nate and Megan have set up a beautiful paradigm of these are all people who are flawed, who are caught in horrible circumstances… He’s very complicated,” the EP said. Co-creator and executive producer Megan Trinrud promised that “we do get to see some of his backstory.”

With Janet inhabiting Maddie’s physical body, List had to play two vastly different versions of her character. The Cobra Kai star collaborated with Gabor in “creating this new character and making her really different from Maddie. Jess came in with a bunch of really strong choices for Janet.”

Watch the full video above to get more Season 2 scoop.

School Spirits, Season 2 (First 3 Episodes), January 30, Paramount+