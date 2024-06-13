Ready to return to school? Paramount+ announced on June 13 that production has begun on School Spirits Season 2.

The first season premiered on March 9, 2023, with the finale dropping on April 12. The streaming service then renewed the series in June 2023 following the YA drama’s success.

“School Spirits has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, engaging characters and the enigmatic world of high school life, and we are thrilled to bring a second season to this loyal fan base across Paramount+,” said Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness live-action series and films, in a statement at the time of renewal.

“School Spirits developed such a passionate and engaged fan base over the course of its first season, marking one of our most popular new young adult series to date,” added Domenic DiMeglio, chief marketing officer and head of data at Paramount Streaming. “The creative minds behind the series — showrunner Oliver Goldstick and creators Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud — and the extremely talented cast brought audiences a fresh take on high school — both in the present and in the after-life — and we can’t wait to see what happens next at Split River High.”

But where did School Spirits leave off? What do we already know about Season 2’s plot and cast? Read on for everything you need to know and keep checking back for updates.

How Did School Spirits Season 1 End?

The series, based on the forthcoming Clarion Books/HarperAlley graphic novel written by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud and illustrated by Maria Nguyen, follows Maddie (Peyton List), a teen girl stuck in the afterlife investigating her own mysterious disappearance. She goes on a crime-solving journey as she adjusts to high school purgatory, but the closer she gets to discovering the truth, the more secrets and lies she uncovers in the first season. Not only does Maddie learn that those closest to her in life were hiding things from her, but it turns out that she’s not dead! Rather, her body’s been possessed by Janet.

What Do We Know About Season 2’s Plot?

According to Paramount+, Season 2 picks up where the finale left off. Maddie is still stuck in the afterlife, but she now has the knowledge of what happened to her. She must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life.

Who’s Returning for School Spirits Season 2?

All series regulars are returning. In addition to List as Maddie, that includes Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark. Josh Zuckerman, who plays Mr. Martin, is now a series regular.

Returning in recurring roles are Maria Dizzia as Maddie’s mom, Sandra Nears, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, and Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter.

Who’s Joining the Cast?

Joining in recurring roles are Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton, Zack Calderon as Diego Herrera, Miles Elliot as Yuri, and Cihang Ma as Quinn.

Who’s Behind School Spirits?

Oliver Goldstick serves as showrunner and executive produces with creators Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, as well as Thomas Higgins. List serves as a producer. The series is produced by Awesomeness Studios.