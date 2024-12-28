Erin & Ben Napier Dish on How ‘Home Town’ Is Different This Season

Ben and Erin Napier have welcomed fans back to Laurel, Mississippi for another season of Home Town. The HGTV series featuring the home renovating power couple bringing new life to outdated homes and historical locations has become a juggernaut for the network. After almost a decade, they have lent a hand to fellow residents of their beloved small town, which has a population of under 20,000.

Cameras have followed the Napiers as they work with their crew to bring plans to life within a client’s budget. If that wasn’t enough the business owners also balance their careers while being parents to daughters Helen and Mae. Episodes to come include the expansion of a cramped lake house, a challenging effort to save a historic homestead, and a callback to a prior transformation.

During the premiere, these often miracle workers meet up with a couple who have faced challenges securing their dream home. Then they’ll be tasked to build an expansive garden with a greenhouse and specialty kitchen that will serve the new homeowner’s budding salsa and hot sauce business.

We caught up with Ben and Erin to get the scoop on what’s to come.

What stands out about going into this season?

Erin Napier: This is an unusual season because everything that happens in the first six episodes is a first for us. We’ve never done a garden and a greenhouse. We’ve never built a school. We’ve never built an addition to a house we did years ago. We’ve never had to tear a house down.

Ben Napier: We’ve torn a house down before, but this one where we thought we were going to fix it. We’ve built a greenhouse for us. This is actually for a homeowner’s small business. It’s a big job. We have the small town wonderfulness that Home Town always has.

Erin: There are lots of tearjerkers.

I’m sorry. You said a school?!

Erin: Well, we convert a landmark historic house in downtown Laurel. It has been there since the town was founded basically. We convert it into a school for underserved kids. It’s one of the most special projects we’ve ever got to do.

During the premiere, it’s kind of an emotional rollercoaster for this couple. They are excited about this one house. Then before closing, all these issues with the property come to light. How was it working with them through this disappointment?

Erin: It was sad honestly. They thought they found the perfect place for them. They felt they were home. Then to have the rug pulled out under you. That was also a first. I feel like what ultimately happened ended up being better than their first plan anyway. The house they landed on was a sleeper. Not one you really notice. Then, in the end, it was so good. It’s a really cool house.

What do you want to say to viewers before they watch this season?

Erin: I think it’s going to be interesting the way Laurel keeps evolving. It keeps growing. The projects we’re doing are more diverse. It’s not just home renovations. It’s a little bit more than that. It’s going to be, I think heartfelt. I think it’s emblematic of small-town life across America. I hope to see that in Laurel from wherever they live.

Ben: I think when Home Town first started, I think people latched on to the idea that Erin and Ben doing houses for $100,000 and it’s crazy and they’re beautiful. A small town is more diverse than that. Yes, there are very small-budget homes, but we also have surgeons and doctors and attorneys and schools and gardens. It’s fascinating to see the diversity of a small town played out on a show.

Home Town Takeover is set to return for Season 3 next year. As a Floridian, I’m excited for this! What can you tell us about what goes down in Sebring?

Erin: We’re so excited about it.

Ben: Erin and I didn’t want to leave.

Erin: We had the dream team where our director from the first four seasons of Home Town was available. We have a long friendship.

Ben: I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

Home Town premiere, December 29, 8/7c, HGTV

Home Town Takeover, 2025, HGTV