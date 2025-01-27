The days of Will (Adam Demos) planning his wedding to Julie (Hayley Malia Johnson) certainly seem about to be over on Rescue: HI-Surf. He and his ex Em (Arielle Kebbel) have been having an affair, and now he has a definitive plan to tell his fiancée (who was clearly right to be worried about Em and not want her at their wedding) about it in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 27 episode.

Em and Will are in bed together when the clip begins, and she tells him she has to go. Yes, it’s early, “but I have to head to town, turn in my paperwork, then I’ll officially be your boss,” she explains. (She’s going to be captain with Robbie Magasiva‘s Sonny retiring.) “I can’t wait,” he says. “You’re going to love it,” she tells him with a laugh.

Then their conversation turns to his relationship, with his phone beeping. Julie’s flight will be in soon, but there’s still some time before he plans to tell her. He’s not picking her up, but rather, he knows exactly when he’s going to talk to her. Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Em and Will. Something tells us this is not going to go well or according to plan.

In this next episode, “Caught Inside,” Em and Will’s relationship struggles as they navigate the return of his fiancé. Meanwhile, Kainalu (Alex Aiono) asks Laka (Kekoa Kekumano) for help, and the team races to rescue a group of locals involved in a serious accident while riding an inflatable Supsquatch.

What are you hoping to see between Em and Will and when it comes to him telling Julie about their affair? And how do you think that will go? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rescue: HI-Surf, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox