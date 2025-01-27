‘Rescue: HI-Surf’ Sneak Peek: Will Makes Plan to Tell Julie About Affair With Em (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

Rescue: HI-Surf

 More

The days of Will (Adam Demos) planning his wedding to Julie (Hayley Malia Johnson) certainly seem about to be over on Rescue: HI-Surf. He and his ex Em (Arielle Kebbel) have been having an affair, and now he has a definitive plan to tell his fiancée (who was clearly right to be worried about Em and not want her at their wedding) about it in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the January 27 episode.

Em and Will are in bed together when the clip begins, and she tells him she has to go. Yes, it’s early, “but I have to head to town, turn in my paperwork, then I’ll officially be your boss,” she explains. (She’s going to be captain with Robbie Magasiva‘s Sonny retiring.) “I can’t wait,” he says. “You’re going to love it,” she tells him with a laugh.

Then their conversation turns to his relationship, with his phone beeping. Julie’s flight will be in soon, but there’s still some time before he plans to tell her. He’s not picking her up, but rather, he knows exactly when he’s going to talk to her. Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Em and Will. Something tells us this is not going to go well or according to plan.

In this next episode, “Caught Inside,” Em and Will’s relationship struggles as they navigate the return of his fiancé. Meanwhile, Kainalu (Alex Aiono) asks Laka (Kekoa Kekumano) for help, and the team races to rescue a group of locals involved in a serious accident while riding an inflatable Supsquatch.

Fall 2024 New TV Shows Ratings: 'Happy's Place,' 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' and More
Related

Fall 2024 New TV Shows Ratings: 'Happy's Place,' 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' and More

What are you hoping to see between Em and Will and when it comes to him telling Julie about their affair? And how do you think that will go? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rescue: HI-Surf, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Rescue: HI-Surf - FOX

Rescue: HI-Surf where to stream

Rescue: HI-Surf

Adam Demos

Arielle Kebbel




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jenny and Dave Marrs in Fixer to Fabulous
1
Dave & Jenny Marrs, Hosts of HGTV’s ‘Fixer to Fabulous,’ Settle Lawsuit
'The Studio' with Seth Rogen
2
Apple TV+ is Broken — Here’s How to Fix It
Jane Elliot — 'General Hospital'
3
Daytime Performer of the Week: ‘General Hospital’s Jane Elliot
Bill Maher, Donald Trump
4
Bill Maher to Donald Trump: ‘Do Your Dance and Get Out of Here’
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Timothée Chalamet, and Adam Sandler on the January 25, 2025, episode of 'Saturday Night Live'
5
‘SNL’ Highlights: Lin-Manuel & Sandler Cameo, Chalamet Performs Dylan Songs