50 Years of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Music, ‘Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, a New ‘Bachelor,’ Another ‘Origins’ Backstory

Relive 50 years of Saturday Night Live musical and comedy performances in a dazzling three-hour retrospective. Jeopardy! begins its annual Tournament of Champions. Grant Ellis is ABC’s newest Bachelor. CBS’s Monday lineup returns with new episodes, including a poignant backstory for NIS team leader Mike Franks on NCIS: Origins.

Dana Edelson / NBC / Everett Collection

Ladies and Gentlemen… 50 Years of SNL Music

Special 8/7c

Contemporary hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo calls it “a rite of passage,” and so it has been for generations of music stars over the half-century of Saturday Night Live. Luminaries from Mick Jagger to Adele reflect on the impact SNL had on their careers in an entertaining three-hour special directed by Oscar winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Emmy winner Oz Rodriguez. Opening with a dazzling montage that serves as a time capsule of musical history, the special features musicians, cast members and producers including SNL boss Lorne Michaels as they reflect on the intersection of music and comedy on the culturally resonant late-night show, currently celebrating its 50th year. The musical guests discuss how nerve-wracking the Studio 8H spotlight can be, while the special reveals origin stories of the Blues Brothers and Lonely Island’s Emmy-winning “D**k in a Box.” Not to be missed. (Also highly recommended: Peacock’s four-part SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night docuseries.)

ABC

Jeopardy!

The Alex Trebek Stage welcomes back 21 of the quiz show’s most accomplished recent contestants in the annual Tournament of Champions, continuing for three weeks. The quarterfinals air through next Monday, at which point 15-game champion Adriana Harmeyer, nine-game champion Isaac Hirsch and seven-game champion Drew Basile enter the semifinals. The finals begin February 7, and the first finalist to win three games will take home the $250,000 grand prize and an invitation to this year’s Jeopardy! Masters.

Disney / Matt Sayles

The Bachelor

Season Premiere 8/7c

Grant Ellis came out smelling like a rose during Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season last year, and he’s back as the object of 25 single women’s attentions when Season 29 of the dating game gets underway. Can the 31-year-old New Jersey day trader and former pro basketball player find everlasting love in front of TV cameras? If all else fails, there’s always Dancing With the Stars to look forward to.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

NCIS: Origins

10/9c

Turns out Gibbs (Austin Stowell) isn’t the only NIS agent with a backstory worth exploring in the procedural prequel. The future Mark Harmon takes a back seat this week to team leader Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid), who looks back on his own past in a poignant episode. While investigating the shooting death of a war hero’s son, determining whether it was foul play or suicide, Franks recalls the events that called him away from his farming family to serve in Vietnam. Preceded by a new episode of the mothership NCIS (9/8c), where the team learns about Torres’ (Wilmer Valderrama) secret romance while coming to the aid of a baker (former CSI: NY star Melina Kanakaredes) who’s being blackmailed.

Kevin Estrada/FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star

8/7c

The sky is falling — or is about to — during the 9-1-1 spinoff’s penultimate episode, which finds the crew of the 126 preparing for an asteroid crash. (That’s one way for a show to go out with a bang.) In more personal subplots, Owen (Rob Lowe) decides whether to return to New York, son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) fret over their adoption and Mateo (Julian Works) has reason to worry about his immigration status. Followed by Rescue: Hi-Surf (9/8c), where the return of Will’s (Adam Demos) fiancé threatens his relationship with Em (Arielle Kebbel), and the lifeguard team dives in to save locals injured while riding an inflatable Supsquatch.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: