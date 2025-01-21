‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions 2025 Matchups & Dates: Full TV Schedule

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Jeopardy Tournament of Champions 2025
ABC

The Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions has set an official date for its 2025 return! The most impressive Jeopardy! contestants of the past year will face-off in the prestigious event  beginning on Monday, January 27.

As previously announced, this year’s contestant field will include the players who won the most games since 2024’s Tournament of Champions, which concluded on March 19, 2024, along with the winner and runner-up from the Champions Wildcard tournament, which is currently airing. Lisa Ann Walter, the winner of Celebrity Jeopardy!, was also initially supposed to be part of the group, but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict with Abbott Elementary.

The competition will begin with the quarterfinal rounds, which conclude on Monday, February 3. The three winningest contestants from the year — Adriana Harmeyer, Isaac Hirsch, and Drew Basile — earned byes that allow them to bypass the quarterfinals and begin the competition in the semifinals.

'Jeopardy!' Boss Announces Solution to Big Tournament of Champions Problem 
Related

'Jeopardy!' Boss Announces Solution to Big Tournament of Champions Problem 

Once the quarterfinals conclude, the semifinals will air from Tuesday, February 4, to Thursday, February 6, with the finals kicking off on Friday, February 7. The first player to win three games in the finals will take home the $250,000 prize, making the last possible date of the tournament Monday, February 17 (although it could end by Tuesday, February 11, if someone wins three in a row).

Full schedule:

Monday, January, 27: Quarterfinal 1
Alison Betts, a five-game champion originally from San Jose, California
Will Wallace, a four-game champion from Austin, Texas
Rishabh Wuppalapati, a three-game champion from Vernon Hills, Illinois

Tuesday, January 28: Quarterfinal 2
Amy Hummel, a five-game champion from Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Grant DeYoung, a four-game champion from Prescott, Arizona
David Erb, a three-game champion from Seattle, Washington

Wednesday, January 29: Quarterfinal 3
Greg Jolin, a five-game champion from Raymond, New Hampshire
Weckiai Rannila, a three-game champion from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Neilesh Vinjamuri, a three-game champion from Lionville, Pennsylvania

Thursday, January 30: Quarterfinal 4
*Champions Wildcard contestant TBA
Ryan Manton, a four-game champion from Columbus, Ohio
Will Stewart, a three-game champion originally from Nashville, Tennessee

Friday, January 31: Quarterfinal 5
Mark Fitzpatrick, a five-game champion from Riverside, Connecticut
Allison Gross, a three-game champion from Cleveland, Ohio
Kevin Laskowski, a three-game champion from Falls Church, Virginia

Monday, February 3: Quarterfinal 6
*Champions Wildcard Contestant TBA
Amar Kakirde, a four-game champion from Lake Hiawatha, New Jersey
Lucas Partridge, a three-game champion from Las Vegas, Nevada

Tuesday, February 4: Semifinal 1
Wednesday, February 5: Semifinal 2
Thursday, February 6: Semifinal 3
Friday, February 7: Finals Game 1
Monday, February 10: Finals Game 2
Tuesday, February 11: Finals Game 3
Wednesday, February 12: Finals Game 4 (if needed)
Thursday, February 13: Finals Game 5 (if needed)
Friday February 14: Finals Game 6 (if needed)
Monday, February 17: Finals Game 7 (if needed)

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions, 2025, Premieres Monday, January 27, 7/6c, ABC

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

Jeopardy! - Syndicated

Jeopardy! where to stream

Jeopardy!

Adriana Harmeyer

Alison Betts

Drew Basile

Isaac Hirsch

Ken Jennings




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drew Goins on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Fuming as Millions Miss Thrilling Drew Goins ‘Wildcard’ Win
Romy Park, Ted King, Naomi Matsuda - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
2
Who Is Luna’s Father on ‘B&B’? Ted King Addresses Jack’s Paternity Drama
Jimmy Kimmel
3
Kimmel Speaks Out About America’s ‘Nightmare’ After Trump Inauguration
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Reveals ‘Wild’ Double Life & ‘Squeezes’ Ryan Seacrest After $74,000 Win
Jon Stewart on The Daily Show
5
Jon Stewart Criticizes Elon Musk’s ‘Awkward’ Salute at Trump Inauguration