We’d like to buy another season. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is ready to spin its wheel once again for Season 5 on Wednesday, April 30. With it being Pat Sajak‘s last time hosting the game show, it leaves fans wondering if it will return for Season 6. Here is everything we know about whether or not it is renewed.

Is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune coming back for Season 6?

There is no official word on whether Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will return for another season after Season 5.

Who would host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6?

Although Pat Sajak and Vanna White are reuniting for Celebrity WoF Season 5, Ryan Seacrest, who is the current host of the syndicated version would most likely host the celebrity version alongside White. Sajak retired from the game show after 40 seasons.

When and where can you watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

Season 5 of Celebrity WoF is set to air on ABC, starting April 30 at 8/7c. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

Who is competing on Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

The lineup will include basketball player Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, comedian Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, comedian Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Veep star Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, and Rainn Wilson.

All of these celebrities will have the chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity.

When can we expect a Season 6 renewal?

It is hard to tell exactly when Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will announce another season. Season 5 was confirmed several months ago because it was originally supposed to be a fall 2024 premiere. However, it was pushed back to a spring 2025 premiere because Monday Night Football and other NFL games would’ve caused frequent interruptions to the game show’s schedule, as would coverage of the 2024 presidential election. The best guess right now is that an announcement about Season 6 will likely come after Season 5 ends.