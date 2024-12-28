Legendary CBS Sports Anchor Greg Gumbel Dies at 78 – Fans & Friends Pay Tribute

Longtime CBS Sports anchor and commentator Greg Gumbel died on Friday, December 27, after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

The news of Greg’s passing was first announced by veteran producer and director Dan Forer, who wrote on Facebook, “The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy, but they are often mixed with sorrow. I just learned that my dear friend Greg Gumbel has passed.”

Greg’s wife, Marcy, and daughter, Michelle, later confirmed the news in a statement to CBS News, writing, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer.”

“Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity,” the statement continued. “He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.”

Born on May 3, 1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Greg got his start in broadcasting due to his younger brother, Bryant Gumbel, who himself has a long career as a TV anchor. In 1973, Bryant informed Greg that the NBC-owned WMAQ-TV in Chicago was auditioning for a sports announcer. Greg landed the job and worked for the station for seven years.

He would go on to work for MSG, WFAN radio, and ESPN, where he anchored SportsCenter and did play-by-play for early NBA games. However, Greg is best known for his work at CBS, which he joined in 1988 as a part-time NFL and college basketball announcer. He’d later become host of The NFL Today alongside Terry Bradshaw and anchored coverage of Major League Baseball, college football, and the Daytona 500.

Greg moved to NBC in 1994 when the network acquired the broadcasting rights for the NFL and MLB. He returned to CBS after the Super Bowl XXXII in 1998, following the network’s acquisition of the rights to NBC’s previous NFL package. He served as the lead announcer for the NFL between 1998 and 2003 before reprising his role as The NFL Today host in 2004. He’d later return to the broadcast booth at the end of the 2005 season and has served there ever since.

You can check out the many tributes to Greg below.

The news that Greg Gumbel has passed is just heartbreaking. Was an honor to share the March Madness desk with him.

A pro’s pro and a gentleman of the highest order. — Ernie Johnson (@TurnerSportsEJ) December 28, 2024

Mike Hill on Greg Gumbel: “Gumbel, the older brother of sportscaster Bryant Gumbel, was a pioneer in the business…announced Super Bowl 35 for CBS, becoming the first Black announcer in the US to call play-by-play for a major sports championship.”pic.twitter.com/M7qEJX3qgG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 28, 2024

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of longtime and legendary broadcaster and friend Greg Gumbel. Greg was an African-American pioneer. He spent over 50 years in sports broadcasting – as one of the first studio hosts and in the broadcast booth for the NFL, March Madness, and… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 27, 2024

It was 1998. CBS just got the NFL back, & hired a fresh-faced 28 yr old from ESPN to do pregame features. She was nervous. Did she belong? Greg Gumbel was the kind, warm, welcoming voice that instilled in her the belief that she did. You will be missed, Legend. #RIP pic.twitter.com/c5VeEOQgnt — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) December 28, 2024

Greg Gumbel was an iconic voice—fiercely smart, warm, trustworthy. He was also my friend. Greg wasn’t just funny—he was REALLY funny. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/kYkJkcT9pW — Phil Simms (@PhilSimmsQB) December 28, 2024

Hard to put into words how special Greg Gumbel was. Terrific at everything he did … host, play-by-play you name the sport, he always had the right words and made every person he worked with shine. It was an honor to get to know him and we are sending our prayers to his family. — MikeTirico (@miketirico) December 28, 2024

So sad to hear about the passing of Greg Gumbel. Whether hosting or calling games Greg did it with passion poise and made it look effortless. One of the best ever RIP pic.twitter.com/PqV2gj4wma — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 27, 2024

Rest in Peace, Greg Gumbel. I’ll always remember his call of Antonio Cromartie’s record-setting return, the longest in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/Fqko9X9aQf — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) December 27, 2024

Greg Gumbel wasn’t just one of the most gifted broadcasters in the history of sports television. He was one of the truly great gentlemen in the history of that business. A pleasure to watch him. Much more of a pleasure to know him. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) December 28, 2024

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Gumbel, one of the preeminent sportscasters of his time. While known for his many years covering football, basketball, and the Olympic Games, Gumbel served as a host and play-by-play man for several of Baseball’s biggest events in… pic.twitter.com/CwYBLncOok — MLB (@MLB) December 27, 2024

RIP Greg Gumbel. Will forever be etched in my memory being on the call for the most legendary FG kick of all time pic.twitter.com/FS1PbEuhQw — (@JakeFrmHateFarm) December 27, 2024