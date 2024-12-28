Legendary CBS Sports Anchor Greg Gumbel Dies at 78 – Fans & Friends Pay Tribute

Longtime CBS Sports anchor and commentator Greg Gumbel died on Friday, December 27, after a battle with cancer. He was 78.

The news of Greg’s passing was first announced by veteran producer and director Dan Forer, who wrote on Facebook, “The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy, but they are often mixed with sorrow. I just learned that my dear friend Greg Gumbel has passed.”

Greg’s wife, Marcy, and daughter, Michelle, later confirmed the news in a statement to CBS News, writing, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer.”

“Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity,” the statement continued. “He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten. Greg’s memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him.”

Born on May 3, 1946, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Greg got his start in broadcasting due to his younger brother, Bryant Gumbel, who himself has a long career as a TV anchor. In 1973, Bryant informed Greg that the NBC-owned WMAQ-TV in Chicago was auditioning for a sports announcer. Greg landed the job and worked for the station for seven years.

He would go on to work for MSG, WFAN radio, and ESPN, where he anchored SportsCenter and did play-by-play for early NBA games. However, Greg is best known for his work at CBS, which he joined in 1988 as a part-time NFL and college basketball announcer. He’d later become host of The NFL Today alongside Terry Bradshaw and anchored coverage of Major League Baseball, college football, and the Daytona 500.

Greg Gumbel in 2023

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Greg moved to NBC in 1994 when the network acquired the broadcasting rights for the NFL and MLB. He returned to CBS after the Super Bowl XXXII in 1998, following the network’s acquisition of the rights to NBC’s previous NFL package. He served as the lead announcer for the NFL between 1998 and 2003 before reprising his role as The NFL Today host in 2004. He’d later return to the broadcast booth at the end of the 2005 season and has served there ever since.

You can check out the many tributes to Greg below.

Greg Gumbel




