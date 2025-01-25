When Does ‘Marie Antoinette’ Season 2 Premiere? PBS Drama Is Expected Back in 2025

It’s been nearly two years since Marie Antoinette debuted on PBS in March 2023. Season 2 wrapped production in April 2024. So, when is it coming back? The good news is, Marie Antoinette Season 2 is expected to come out in 2025. The bad news is, there’s still no official release date. But let’s take a look at what to expect when the lavish period drama about the infamous French monarch returns in the meantime.

When does Marie Antoinette Season 2 come out?

Season 2 is set to premiere in 2025 on PBS, with an official release date to be announced at a later time. Season 2 wrapped filming in April 2024 and TV Insider reached out to PBS for comment on when the show will return.

Season 1 first debuted on the French service Canal+ in October 2022. It was then picked up for additional distribution by PBS in the US and BBC First in Australia and released on streamers Foxtel and Binge, and it made its UK debut on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in December 2022. Season 1 was available on Disney+ in Germany.

Season 2 has not yet come out on Canal+, its original home. But the show’s Instagram account says it’s coming soon and included photos from the production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marie-Antoinette, la série (@marieantoinette)

Where did Marie Antoinette Season 1 leave off?

Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schüle) is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the Dauphin of France, Louis XIV (Louis Cunningham). At Versailles, under the complex rules of the French court, she suffers from not being able to live her life the way she wants. Season 1 chronicles the monarch’s life from her arrival in Versailles. Before that, she struggles to get used to French customs and to connect with her new family and husband, but eventually Marie and Louis start to get along and Marie’s time in France starts to take a positive turn. Season 1 ends with the death of her mother, however, causing a major shift.

Who is in the Marie Antoinette PBS cast?

Schüle, Cunningham, Archer, and Lesage star alongside Interview With the Vampire Season 2’s Roxane Duran (Josephine), Jasmine Blackborow (Lamballe), Liah O’Prey (Yolande), Crystal Shepherd-Cross (Adélaīde), Caroline Piette (Victoire), and Martijn Lakemeier (Axel von Fersen).

What time period will Marie Antoinette Season 2 over?

Marie now has to face the world without the support of her mother. The queen and king will reach the height of their power in the second season, but they’ll realize that the road to riches is paved with enemies. Louis’ younger brother/second in line for the throne, Provence (Jack Archer), and cousin Chartres (Oscar Lesage) will stage frequent attacks against the royal couple in an attempt to grab at power. This will cause chaos among the nobles, and the Diamond Necklace Affair will only make matters worse.

The Diamond Necklace Affair is regarded as one of the events that led to the downfall of the French monarchy. It started in 1784, when Marie’s already bad reputation was soured by a false rumor that she participated in a plot to defraud the Crown’s jewelers with an expensive diamond necklace that she refused to pay for. In reality, Marie rejected buying the necklace at all, but her signature was forged by Jeanne de Valois-Saint-Rémy, who was later convicted for the crime. But the damage was done to her reputation. The Diamond Necklace Affair became fuel for the fire for French revolutionaries.

The monarchs will also face a financial crisis in Season 2, according to PBS, and history teaches us how that crisis turned out.

Will there be a Marie Antoinette Season 3?

As of the time of publication, the series has only been renewed for Season 2. But depending on what’s covered in the second season, there could still be history left to tell. Season 1 had eight total episodes. Fans can expect Season 2 to have the same unless PBS notes otherwise. Is eight episodes enough to cover the stretch of time listed above and leading up to Marie and Louis’ deaths in the French Revolution? Marie was killed in 1793, and Season 2 is diving into events from the 1780s. There could be time jumps, or the series could be planning for more seasons to continue depicting the fall of the monarchy in-depth.

However, an Instagram post from Duran in January 2024 hinted that Season 2 could be the last.

“Can’t wait to end this beautiful ride with you on season 2!” she said of her costar, Archer. “Let’s rule the last month.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roxane Duran (@roxaneduran)

This could mean that her character, Josephine, dies in the second season, or it could mean that everyone’s heads will roll when the French Revolution reaches its climax.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates.

Marie Antoinette, Season 2 Premiere, 2025, PBS