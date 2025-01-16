After hosting an early evening news broadcast on CNN for 20 years, veteran journalist Wolf Blitzer may be getting a brand new time slot. The network is eyeing a potential move for The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer that would see it air during mid-to-late mornings instead of at 6 p.m., a person familiar with the situation told Variety on Thursday, January 16.

CNN is reportedly considering having Blitzer team up with 11 a.m. anchor Pamela Brown for a two-hour show that would keep the Situation Room title, according to Variety’s source. The Situation Room previously ran for two hours until it was shortened in January 2021 amid programming changes that increased Jake Tapper‘s time slot to two hours instead.

The shake-up would fall under CNN’s new programming plans as the network aims to put more of a focus on digital content amid declining viewership. However, CNN has not announced any official plans or changes just yet.

In July 2024, CEO Mark Thompson revealed that the network’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, was going to invest $70 million toward his plans for increasing digital content. Among those plans were a new subscription product and new ad-free digital offerings based on CNN’s original productions and Spanish-language service.

The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer currently airs from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Blitzer has been hosting the program since 2005 in that time slot. He’s been with the network since 1990, previously working as a military affairs reporter and White House correspondent.

In 1998, he began hosting Late Edition with Wolf Blitzer on Sunday evenings. His show Wolf Blitzer Reports ran from 2000 until 2005. Blitzer also previously anchored the 1 p.m. hour on CNN from 2013 until 2018 when he was replaced by Brianna Keilar. Additionally, the longtime journalist has been spearheading CNN’s election coverage since 2004.

The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, Weekdays, 6/7c, CNN