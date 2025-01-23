‘The View’ Cohosts Slam Trump’s Hannity Interview: ‘What Happened to the Price of Eggs?’

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The cohosts of The View had a lot to say about what was and was not said in Donald Trump’s first televised interview — with Fox News’ Sean Hannity — on Thursday’s (January 23) live show.

After reviewing a clip in which Trump responded to the backlash surrounding his pardon of even violent January 6th insurrectionists by pivoting to how he felt persecuted by the criminal cases brought against him and saying, “I went through four years of hell. I spent millions of dollars in legal fees, and I won, but I did it the hard way. It’s really hard to say that they shouldn’t have to go through it all.”

“He feels sorry for himself. He doesn’t leave any room for us to feel sorry for him because he feels so sorry for himself,” Joy Behar said to start the conversation. “And what happened to lowering the price of eggs?”

Sunny Hostin was quick to point out that Trump was wrong to say he “won” his cases — since he actually was convicted of 34 felonies, even if he was ultimately spared from sentencing due to his election. She also said that the interview should help explain why Joe Biden issued blanket pardons for certain members of his family — with Alyssa Farah Griffin admitting it was her who took issue with it most of the panelists — arguing, “He says the quiet part out loud [here]. I think he would have most definitely started investigating Joe Biden’s entire family.”

Sara Haines said that she was miffed about even the mention of the word “investigations,” noting, “I’d like Congress to get some stuff done.” She also said that Trump displayed “hypocrisy” by shaming FEMA’s disaster response after the North Carolina floods while also admitting to not speaking with California’s governor amid the wildfires. “Not that I expected more, but that’s the part where I got kind of…” she continued before Behar interrupted her.

“Are you delusion into thinking that he should make sense? He never makes sense!” Behar proclaimed.

Even Alyssa Farah Griffin, who’s been taking a much softer stance on Trump than usual lately, had specific and strong critiques for what she saw in the Trump-Hannity interview: “I have some real fears about what he’s telegraphing. My biggest gripe with him is that there are things that he’s good at and that the American people trust him to be good at, like the economy, securing the border, yet he always gets pulled back into these past grievances.”

She also noted that the country is divided right now, with left-leaning voters “spiraling” and “concerned” while Trump supporters are “calling him Daddy.”

For Ana Navarro, she likened watching the interview to “drinking out of a water house with caca” and slammed other Republicans for not speaking out against the sweeping January 6 pardons: “What is wrong with Republicans and the ‘Law and Order Party’ that they are not coming up and … having the guts on this one thing?!”

“What’s wrong is they want to retain power,” Behar answered to conclude the segment.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC