Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Whoopi Goldberg was noticeably missing from The View table during the Tuesday, January 21, episode, just one day after Donald Trump‘s inauguration. Since Goldberg is often very vocal regarding her feelings for Trump, viewers were looking forward to her post-inauguration takes, but she was not present to give them.

However, her absence did not come as a complete surprise, as Goldberg said on the January 13 episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast that she was going to be in Paris this week. Joy Behar confirmed on The View that her co-host was out for another “work commitment.”

As Goldberg explained herself, “I did a layout, a fashion layout, for a company called Ami, and apparently it sort of went through the roof, so they invited me to come and be part of their fashion show in Paris. Which I’m going to do because I’ve had so many comments over my career about how odd my looks are and, ‘Why don’t [you] have eyebrows and you’re so weird looking,’ and the ideas of what beauty is and what beauty isn’t.”

The actress “promised” that she’d come back, even though her return would be after Trump was officially sworn into office.

Goldberg previously made headlines for defending Carrie Underwood‘s decision to perform “America the Beautiful” at the inauguration. “People do what they do for whatever reasons,” she said. “It’s like, Joe [Scarborough] and Mika [Brzezinski] do what they do. They felt that’s what they needed to do. And I got to stand behind them. And I stand behind her. Because if I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right… Doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested. I won’t be watching, but that’s me.”

Underwood dealt with technical difficulties during her performance, which led her to perform a cappella at the high-profile event.

The View, Weekdays, 11/10c, ABC