‘The Z-Suite’: Everything You Need to Know About Lauren Graham’s New Show

Lauren Graham is heading back to television as the Gilmore Girls favorite takes on corporate life in Tubi‘s The Z-Suite.

The series explores the dynamics between an established workforce as they’re joined by a set of Gen Z colleagues. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the comedy.

When does The Z-Suite Premiere?

The Z-Suite will officially premiere with two episodes on Thursday, February 6, with a new episode dropping each week after through its eight-episode run.

Does The Z-Suite have a trailer?

<span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yes, the show has unveiled a hilarious new trailer, which you can check out, above.

Who stars in The Z-Suite?

Lauren Graham leads the series alongside Superstore favorite Nico Santos as they feature alongside Madison Shamoun. Other cast members include Mark McKinney, Spencer Stevenson, Anna Bezahler, Rhys Darby, and many more.

What is The Z-Suite about?

Monica Marks (Graham) is described as an advertising maven and her loyal right-hand executive is Doug Garcia (Santos). Together, they’ve long been at the top of the Madison Avenue world, but after a record scratch blunder, they’re suddenly canceled and pushed out, replaced by the agency’s Gen Z employees led by social media manager, Kriska Thompson (Shamoun).

Refusing to go quietly, Monica decides to launch her biggest campaign yet, getting their careers back and taking down the eager team of Gen-Zers who are just getting comfortable in their new roles.

Who makes The Z-Suite?

Teachers‘ Katie O’Brien is the creator, writer, and showrunner of this series which she executive produces alongside Lance Samuels, Samantha Levine, Daniel Iron, Eric Wattenberg, Gary Vaynerchuk, Matt Higgins, Lauren Graham, and Tristram Shapeero. Meanwhile, Jacque Edmonds serves as co-executive producer of the series from Tubi.

The Z-Suite, Series Premiere, Thursday, February 6, Tubi