‘Morning Joe’: Mika Gets Snippy With Guest Over Praise for Trump

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski looked furious on Tuesday’s (January 21) episode of the daily news program as she clashed with guest Donny Deutsch over President Donald Trump‘s January 6 pardons.

The topic arose after MSNBC’s Way Too Early host Ali Vitali spoke on the show about Trump’s controversial first act as president. Following Monday’s (January 20) inauguration ceremony, Trump held a televised Oval Office event where he pardoned approximately 1,500 Capitol riot defendants and prisoners and commuted the sentences of eight more.

As reported by Mediaite, co-host Joe Scarborough chimed in to remind everyone that the presidential election was close, “1.5 percent,” and that the Republicans only have a “one vote majority in the House.”

That is when Deutsch spoke up, saying, “But I just want to add one thing to that, we can say that to ourselves, [but Trump] has co-opted America’s heartbeat.”

Brzezinski took issue with Deutsch’s statement, interrupting to say, “Well, if America’s heartbeat is to have hostage families standing behind him, that marketing visual is quite something.”

“I’m not saying… you might not like that,” Deutsch shouted over Brzezinski as she continued. “Listen to me, listen to me.”

Brzezinski added, “I’m talking about J6.”

“Well, J6… people will absorb it because he gives them what they want in other places,” Deutsch continued. “This is just… I want the Democrats to learn that you can even get away with things as ridiculous as that if you’re feeding people what they want to hear and what they need.”

Scarborough then added his two cents, noting, “Well, [Trump] actually told them. Told them again. He told them what he was going to do.”

“He did,” Brzezinski responded.

“And he’s providing the bread and the circuses as they said in Roman days,” Scarborough went on. “That entertains them. But underneath that, there are are things that he’s doing breaking one norm after another.”

“You can’t ignore,” Brzezinski stated.

“Nobody’s saying ignore it, I’m saying the opposite, actually,” Deutsch responded before the show cut to break.

You can watch the tense exchange in the video at this link.