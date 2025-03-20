Mika Brzezinski had to grit her teeth on Thursday’s (March 20) episode of Morning Joe as her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough went on a fiery, table-slamming rant about Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Scarborough’s impassioned speech came during a discussion of President Trump’s proposal to shut down the Department of Education and continued federal cuts through Musk’s newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“The people that are running it, they’re billionaires, and they’re disconnected,” said Scarborough, himself a former congressman. “I mean, Elon Musk is so radically disconnected. Ask Elon Musk… so how does this work when you let Florida or Utah or Ohio run education?”

He continued, “If you had asked [former Governor of Florida] Jeb Bush, how does it work? Jeb would say: ‘Well, here’s what we’re doing in Florida.’ If you ask [former Governor of Massachusetts] Mitt [Romney], how would you use this money? or [former Governor] George Voinovich in Ohio… That’s just a different age. That’s a different century.”

Joe Scarborough: “Elon Musk is so radically disconnected… What we’re seeing with Elon Musk, is cuts by chainsaw. There is no method to the madness. It’s just cut first and hurt Americans later.” “…These cuts will not do anything to balance the budget if you’re not willing to… pic.twitter.com/yRa3KLfVyV — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) March 20, 2025

Scarborough got more heated as he discussed how these cuts are affecting “poor kids” and everyday Americans while nothing is being done about the tax cuts offered to billionaires and large corporations.

“What we’re seeing with Elon Musk is cuts by chainsaw. There is no method to the madness. It’s just cut first and hurt Americans later. That’s what’s happening,” the host stated.

“I was there when we balanced the budget four years in a row,” Scarborough added. “These cuts will not do anything to balance the budget if you’re not willing to say no to tax cuts for billionaires and corporations, if you’re not willing to cut at the Pentagon, if you’re not willing to look at wealthier Americans with Social Security and start talking about means testing.”

He continued, “But they’re not going to talk about that. They’re going to go after food programs for poor kids. They’re going to take breakfast and lunch away from poor kids. But they will not take tax cuts away from billionaires.”

A fired-up Scarborough then turned his attention to the opposition party, saying, “If you’re the Democratic Party… I just got to say, if you’re the Democratic Party and you can’t win, you know, please go sell used cars because you’re in the wrong business.”

He then slammed his fist on the table twice, causing Brzezinski to grimace and grit her teeth. You can watch the clip in the video above.