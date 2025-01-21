‘The Night Agent’ Returns: Catch Up on Season 1’s Events Before Season 2

After his heroics in Season 1, The Night Agent’s Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) has a new role in Season 2 — and his work is all the more complicated.

“Like anyone in a new job, he’s figuring it out,” executive producer Shawn Ryan said in TV Insider’s digital cover story. “Only in this line of work, one mistake can get you killed.”

Before streaming Season 2, which drops on Netflix on Thursday, January 23, you might need a briefing on Season 1. Here’s where went down in The Night Agent’s debut season…

The series picks up with cybersecurity entrepreneur Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) escaping two assassins who kill her aunt and uncle, Emma (Simone Kessell) and Henry Campbell (William MacDonald), both of whom are members of the Night Agent spy program.

Before their deaths, the Campbells tell Rose a phone number and a codeword that leads her to the undercover operation. She’s connected to Peter, an FBI special agent answering phones for the program under the supervision of White House Chief of Staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau).

Peter saved civilians from a DC Metro bombing a year prior, and now he has the chance to swing into action again by protecting Rose. And he turns out to be the only one Rose feels she can trust with a secret: Her aunt and uncle also told her someone in the White House is working against the country.

Turns out, it’s more like someones, plural. Vice President Ashley Redfield (Christopher Shyer) conspired with his benefactor Gordon Wick (Ben Cotton), the CEO of government contractor Turn Lake Industries, to assassinate Omar Zadar (Adam Tsekhman), leader of the Balkan political organization Peoples Independence Front, so that Zadar wouldn’t interfere with Turn Lake’s operations in the Balkans.

But by discovering the DC Metro bomb in time to divert the attack, Peter thwarted those assassination plans. Redfield and Lake then brought Farr in to help with the coverup. Covering up the assassination attempt meant sending assassins Dale (Phoenix Raei) and Ellen (Eve Harlow) after the Campbells, who were close to discovering the truth.

Back in real time, Peter grows suspicious of Farr after she somehow has info on Larkin’s whereabouts that he didn’t tell her. Farr, knowing the jig is up, orders Wick to have Rose killed while she has Peter arrested, but Peter escapes the White House, and he and Rose kill Dale before Dale can kill Rose.

Also threatening to take down Redfield is his own daughter, Maddie (Sarah Desjardins). Redfield wrongly blames Maddie for his other daughter’s death and has been abusive to Maddie ever since, but she secretly recorded his behavior. Now Maddie is a Georgetown student protected by Secret Service agents Chelsea Arrington (Fola Evans-Akingbola) and Erik Monks (D.B. Woodside).

Before she can go public with that information, though, Maddie is kidnapped by Colin Worley (Andre Anthony), a Turn Lake employee assigned to carry out the Metro bombing. Turn Lake thought it had killed Colin after the bombing, but instead, the organization mistakenly killed Worley’s twin brother, Matteo. And ever since, Worley had been posing as his dead twin and plotting his revenge.

Maddie saves herself from the kidnapping by secretly communicating details on her whereabouts in a ransom video that she has Worley send to Arrington. During the ensuing rescue efforts, Ellen kills Worley and Monks before dying at Rose’s hands.

Meanwhile, Redfield, Wick, and Farr plan to assassinate Zadar when he comes to back to the U.S. to meet with President Michelle Travers (Kari Matchett), but our team of heroes foresees this second conspiracy. But Redfield and Wick also want Travers dead, and when Farr discovers this, she starts helping Peter and Rose’s side.

In the end, Arrington rescues Maddie from her father, who is then arrested; Peter saves the president from a Marine One bombing; Farr is wounded in the fracas (though Rose makes sure she survives to stand trial); and Wick goes on the run.

Grateful to Peter for saving her life, Travers tells him what ended up happening to his late father: that Peter Sr. (Sebastien Roberts) was an FBI agent who committed treason but was assassinated as he tried to atone by becoming a double agent.

Season 1’s closing moments show that Peter is in a relationship with Rose — and that he has been promoted to full-fledged night agent.

The Night Agent, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 23, Netflix