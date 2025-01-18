The good news is that when you watch The Night Agent Season 2, you know that however it leaves everyone, the story will continue. Netflix renewed the drama in October 2024.

When the action picks up, Peter (Gabriel Basso) is now a night agent, in the field for the off-the-books investigations of the Night Action program. He’ll be investigating a CIA leak as well as a potential attack in New York. Also looming “very much in the background” is the presidential election, executive producer Shawn Ryan says as part of TV Insider’s digital cover story. “That’s something that’s hovering over our action from a distance but will eventually have an impact on our story.”

The way it all comes together is “sick in the best way possible,” says Amanda Warren, who joins as Peter’s new boss Catherine in Season 2. “It’s really, really exciting how they’ve been able to layer everything into this one season, but still have the same kind of nucleus in focus, if you will.”

So how does the way that all fits together set the stage for the upcoming third season (filming now)? “All the clues are in Season 2 for what’s set up for Season 3,” says Ryan. “Each season is a different story for us, a different world, but there will be some loose ends in Season 2 that we intend to pick up in Season 3. But we always try to tell a really satisfying story each season and not leave the audience frustrated waiting a year for a lot of answers. Most of Season 2’s questions get answered by the end of our 10 episodes and these 10 episodes tell a complete (and we hope) thrilling story.”

Part of that will be Peter making “some bad decisions” along the way, teases Basso. “Now his future options are limited. He made decisions that have consequences, and I find that refreshing that the writers did [that], where the show isn’t insulated from or its own thing, like decisions compound.”

Those decisions affect where Peter is at the end of Season 2. “It’s not like, okay, wipe the slate clean, next season, Peter saves…” Basso promises. “It carries and snowballs. Every decision Peter makes in Season 2 will have an effect for Season 3. Having been shooting it now, I can tell you that he is in a tight spot.”

But that doesn’t mean that he regrets anything that he did in Season 2. “I don’t know if there are any good decisions he could have made,” Basso admits. “I think the point of Season 2 was to see how far he would go to do what he thought was the right thing to do or the right thing to do objectively, regardless of what that means for him. So I think that’s Peter’s biggest battle is staying objective and saying, is this the right thing to do or is this the subjectively selfish right thing to do? Is this the right thing for me or is this the right thing? And he definitely makes some bad decisions, in my opinion, in Season 2, but he’s living with it now.”

It sounds like Rose (Luciane Buchanan), the civilian who connected with Peter when she called the Night Action number after her aunt and uncle were attacked in Season 1 then was on the run with him, might be in a better position than he is in the Season 2 finale. She will get pulled back into the action this season.

“I looked at Season 1’s ending for her and was like, ‘Wow, she ended up with nothing. She’s bankrupt. She lost family members and potentially her lover.’ So it was kind of like, ‘Okay, she’s smiling and everything, but she’s really going back into the unknown,'” says Buchanan. “And I don’t think that’s the case Season 2. I think she does have things to get back to. I think she just leaves with a lot of clarity and I hope she can find the things that she needs.”

And as for Catherine, she “knows a lot more than she knew in the first episode,” is all Warren will tease. “As much as the audience does, that they both learn at the same time.” That’s exactly what she wants, too. “A person like that always loves receiving information, and it’s never about giving too much away. She’s a woman who’s going to get what she needs, and following her in that pursuit is really exciting. That’s going to be really exciting about her, that once she has the information, the actions she takes, and when she acts.”

The Night Agent, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 23, Netflix