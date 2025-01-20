‘Mayfair Witches’ Boss Reveals Next Immortal Universe Crossover

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3, “Cover the Mirrors.”]

The first official crossover of AMC’s Anne Rice Immortal Universe shows took place in Mayfair Witches Season 2 Episode 3 through Felix (Gabriel Freilich), the vampire student of Lestat (Sam Reid, not present in the episode) seen in Interview With the Vampire‘s Season 2 finale. Mayfair Witches was more so borrowing a vamp from IWTV than it was providing any narrative update to the franchise’s flagship show with this crossover, but showrunner Esta Spalding tells TV Insider that there will be some foundation laid for the upcoming Talamasca series later this season.

Felix’s run-in with Lasher (Jack Huston) opened the episode. The bloodsucker (known simply as Pale Young Vamp in Interview With the Vampire before Mayfair Witches gave him a name) was fascinated by Lasher’s unique scent. He could immediately tell that Lasher wasn’t human, so he told him not to play by human rules when imparting wisdom from his “good teacher,” Lestat. Reid’s character is never mentioned by name in the scene, but Spalding confirmed that Felix is talking about Lestat in our interview as well as in the behind-the-scenes featurette for the episode.

But there’s more to come with these colliding worlds in Mayfair Witches‘ second season. Spalding tells TV Insider that Season 2 Episode 7, airing on Sunday, February 23 on AMC (streaming on AMC+), was a major collaboration with the creators of The Talamasca (none of the Immortal Universe shows are run by the same teams, but they’re all in contact with each other).

“Episode 207, which is by far our wildest, wackiest, and sort of funnest episode, was written by Mark Lafferty, who’s the showrunner on Talamasca,” Spalding says. “So he was with us breaking that story as he was entering in the world of thinking about Talamasca with [The Talamasca series creator] John Lee Hancock.”

Spalding also tells us that there will be a direct reference to a Talamasca Motherhouse in this episode, the penultimate of the season.

Lafferty and Hancock are co-showrunners of The Talamasca, premiering in 2025 on AMC. It centers on the enigmatic supernatural watchdog agency for which Sip (Tongayi Chirisa) and Albrecht (Dennis Boutsikaris) work, focusing on the New York and London divisions instead of New Orleans. It stars Nicholas Denton, Downton Abbey‘s Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers.

Mayfair Witches Season 2 trailers have shown Sip meeting new Talamasca agents, so his work world is expanding this season. The Immortal Universe social media accounts have also been teasing Talamasca characters during Mayfair Witches‘ weekly releases.

The first teaser, an “official Talamasca communiqué,” was shared on January 5 and featured the first look at McGovern as Helen, head of the Talamasca’s New York Motherhouse (see above). “We watch the witches,” she says.

The second video (above) shows the first look at Fichtner’s Jasper, “a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse,” AMC describes of the character. “Though his motives and methods are cloaked in shadow, his charm and righteous sense of purpose are as dangerous as the power he’s pursuing.”

Helen is “a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca and the leader of its New York Motherhouse. She has long suspected that London’s Motherhouse has fallen under the influence of traitorous elements, and a mysterious death prompts her to recruit Guy Anatole (Denton), who will become her protégé.”

Will a communication from Guy be next?

Mayfair Witches, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC, Streaming Sundays on AMC+