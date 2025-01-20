Joe Biden Bids the White House Adieu With Snowy Selfie Alongside Wife Jill Biden

Joe Biden‘s term as President of the United States has officially come to an end, and he marked the occasion with a White House selfie alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Biden was the former Vice President under President Barack Obama, and he wrapped his third term in the White House with a few declarations, including pardons. In the caption for the sweet selfie alongside his wife, Biden wrote, “One more selfie for the road. We love you, America.”

Biden didn’t forget his Vice President, Kamala Harris either, as he shared another image of himself, Jill, Harris, and Harris’ husband, the first Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff. “It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people,” the caption read.

In his bidding America farewell as President, Joe Biden wrote a lengthy piece about the pardoning of different figures within the government, among which included Dr. Anthony S. Fauci. “Our nation relies on dedicated, selfless public servants every day. They are the lifeblood of our democracy. Yet alarmingly, public servants have been subjected to ongoing threats and intimidation for faithfully discharging their duties,” the post on X, began.

“In certain cases, some have even been threatened with criminal prosecutions, including General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, and the members and staff of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. These public servants have served our nation with honor and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” Biden continued.

Biden goes on to espouse the accomplishments of Milley, Fauci, and more before he wrote, “I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But these are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing.”

In the end, Biden wrote, “That is why I am exercising my authority under the Constitution to pardon General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee. The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country.”

Read the full statement, below:

