It seems that more than burgers are cooking in the Happy’s Place kitchen as jealousy appears to be simmering for Reba McEntire‘s Bobbie, who is paranoid about Emmett’s (Rex Linn) love life in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the January 17 episode, “Heart of the Matter.”

So, what’s sparking such strong emotions? As the logline for the episode reveals, Bobbie becomes paranoid over the thought of why Emmett is late to work one morning, particularly after it’s implied he spent the night with a lady. In the clip, above, Emmett walks into the bar only to be greeted by a judgmental Gabby (Melissa Peterman), who says, “Oh, well, well, well, look who moseyed in, the tardy kettle that called the pot rude.”

“What?” Emmett questions her, uncertain of the metaphor she’s just delivered. That leads Gabby to question her own comment, but Emmett ignores it and heads for the kitchen, where Bobbie and Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) are prepping food.

As the sisters chat, Isabella laughs and mentions that she’s trying to picture Emmett dating, suggesting that it’s a funny concept in her mind. “Why is that funny?” Bobbie asks. “I mean, he’s a good-looking guy, got a great job, got a great sense… he knows how to cook.”

“So he does date?” Isabella counters.

“Yeah, right,” Bobbie responds with a laugh before realizing that maybe Emmett does dabble in romance. “Maybe he does and he just doesn’t want to tell me. Sounds just like him,” she adds.

But Bobbie’s easy-going attitude towards the idea begins to slip when Emmett walks into the kitchen, leading to a rather hilarious back-and-forth you’ll have to watch to believe. Check out the full scene between Bobbie and Emmett, above, and don’t miss Happy’s Place when it airs on NBC.

Happy’s Place, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC