‘Happy’s Place’: Which ‘Reba’ Favorite Should Guest Star Next? (POLL)

Steve Howey, Reba McEntire, and Melissa Peterman in 'Happy's Place'
Happy’s Place Season 2 may not return to NBC until later this year, but filming for the upcoming chapter of Reba McEntire‘s comedy is already underway.

As teased in a recent Instagram post, McEntire is back on set with the ensemble behind this series, including Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, and Tokala Black Elk. While the team is fast at work prepping episodes for Season 2, though, we can’t help but wonder which Reba favorites could turn up as guest stars.

Created by Kevin AbbottHappy’s Place is no stranger to Reba crossover as two key stars play series regulars with McEntire and Peterman, and Season 1 boasted appearances from vets Steve Howey and Christopher Rich, but we can’t help but keep our fingers crossed for more in Season 2. Abbott previously served as an executive producer and writer on Reba, which makes him eager to welcome back familiar faces.

Steve Howey, Joanna Garcia, Scarlett Pomers, Reba McEntire, Mitch Holleman, Christopher Rich, Melissa Peterman in Reba

Fox Television / Everett Collection

When we caught up with the showrunner around Season 1’s finale, Abbott said, “We definitely want to bring Joanna [Garcia Swisher] in. We’ve been talking to her. It’s a matter of timing for her.”

Whether this will be the case or not in Season 2 remains to be seen, but as we gear up for the next chapter, we can envision Howey possibly returning as well as Rich in their fun guest roles introduced in Season 1. As fans will recall, Howey, who played Van on Reba, stepped in to portray Danny, a man who wanted to host a holiday party for his coworkers at the titular bar. Meanwhile, Rich, who played Reba’s ex-husband Brock on the former series, appeared as Maverick, a tattoo artist.

As mentioned by Abbott, Joanna Garcia Swisher is in the running for a potential Season 2 guest spot, but we want to hear from you, which Reba star do you want to see as a guest on Happy’s Place in Season 2? Let us know in the reader poll and sound off in the comments section.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 Premiere, November 2025, NBC

