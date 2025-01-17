Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Fox News Over Biden Farewell Speech Coverage

As President Joe Biden prepares to leave the White House on Monday (January 20), Jimmy Kimmel is wondering what Fox News will have to talk about now that their easy target is walking off into the sunset.

On Thursday’s (January 16) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host opened his monologue by discussing Biden’s farewell address to the nation ahead of Donald Trump‘s inauguration on Monday.

“His speech was 18 minutes long, which is also the amount of time it takes the President to pee,” Kimmel quipped before going on to say the speech was “more of a stern talking to.”

“Biden warned us about threats to democracy, including the decline of American journalism, the dangerous seeds of oligarchy… basically his message was, ‘I’m getting the hell out of here, you probably should too.'”

Kimmel said that while he was watching Biden’s speech, he couldn’t help but think that “in four days, Donald Trump will be sleep-farting behind that very same desk, with a drawer full of dipping sauces at the ready.”

The comedian then turned his attention to Fox News’ coverage of the speech, stating, “It was a chance for Fox and Friends to take a good hard look at what matters most to this country.”

He then threw to a clip of the Fox and Friends hosts pointing out how Biden was sitting on a pillow during his Oval Office speech. However, the Fox News logo was covering the pillow, so viewers couldn’t actually see what the hosts were referencing.

“We don’t know if it just was a rough four years or whatever, but apparently, he has taken now to sitting on a pillow,” one of the hosts said.

“And it’s not even a MyPillow!” Kimmel responded. “Can you imagine?”

He added, “The people criticizing us for how we handled the fires don’t even know not to block the pillow with their logo,” Kimmel continued before wondering what Fox News is going to do when “[Biden] is sitting back home in Delaware.”

“Who are they going to attack now?” he asked. “I guess it’s back to the gay M&Ms.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel touched on Trump’s plan to help Hollywood, referring to a Truth Social post where the incoming President said he’s enlisted actors Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone as “Special Ambassadors” to Hollywood.

“They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK – BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE,” Trump wrote.

“In other words, Trump saw The Expendables 3 on his plane last night and was like, ‘Hmm, I need those guys to help,'” Kimmel joked.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.