Jay Leno appeared on Fox News to discuss his involvement in helping the city of Los Angeles as wildfires destroy parts of the city. During the Wednesday, January 15, interview with Sandra Smith, he addressed the widespread politicizing of the fires and seemingly took a subtle dig at the network for playing the blame game.

Leno, who has been serving meals to firefighters, said, “I haven’t heard a political discussion for the last few days. Nobody’s blaming this or that. They’re fighting the fire. I’m sure they have opinions, but it’s not a blame game at this point. It’s just a matter of ‘do what we gotta do to fix this right now.’ Everybody else in L.A. is pointing fingers and blaming people. These are the people actually doing something and fixing it.”

Fox News has faced backlash for putting blame on Democrats for what’s happening in California. Host Laura Ingraham previously said on the network, “Well, of course, we know where California liberals choose to spend billions and we do know that their environmental fanaticism has shoved common sense thinking out the door. Now, while the winds are horrific, experts insist that bad forest management can make a bad situation worse. And [Donald] Trump called this out six years ago.”

Leno praised the Los Angeles Fire Department as the “best in the world” and compared their fire station setup to a military base he once saw in Afghanistan. “You pull in, [there’s] kind of a hospital area over here, men in tents sleeping over there, men and women doing things over here,” he explained. “They’re doing it. They’re coordinating with helicopters. It’s really a military operation on the biggest scale. It’s pretty amazing to watch.”

The former late night host also urged residents not to get complacent just because the weather has been so nice the last few days. “It’s over 80 degrees and the sun is shining, but that wind is gonna kick back up again and, boom, you’re back to square one,” he warned.