Southern Charm Season 10 has already been intense on several fronts. Craig Conover has his former besties Shepard Rose and Austen Kroll scratching their heads over his sudden disinterest in spending time on the town. Jarrett “JT” Thomas has become a lightning rod for his cane-gifting and rumor-spinning antics. Plus, Madison LeCroy‘s husband is going through another concerning health scare.

One of the biggest question marks of the season, though, is how Taylor Ann Green is going to handle the addition of Salley Carson, a newcomer to the series who’s been in the Charleston nightlife world for quite some time. And, well, this clip gives audiences a big clue about that.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s (January 16) new episode, Taylor and Salley cross paths at a party, and, because it’s taking place at Salley’s own house, Taylor feels an obligation to say hello.

Naturally, this is bound to be a loaded conversation due to their shared dating history, including Taylor formerly dating Shep, whom Salley slept with once; Taylor dating Gaston, who was Salley’s ex; and Salley dating Andrew, who Taylor also apparently hooked up with at some point. So, with Rodrigo Reyes at her side, Taylor approaches Salley to ask for a step-aside.

“I don’t mean to impose in your own home, but there’s obviously some things I definitely just want to have a conversation about,” Taylor says.

After they find a private spot, Taylor confronts Salley about something she said at Craig’s impromptu shindig — which only took place in lieu of Taylor’s party after she decided to cancel, no less — specifically, that Salley claimed Gaston called her and told her to keep his name out of her mouth.

“I just find it very odd that you’re coming into a new group of friends and you’re introducing yourself and just automatically off the bat talking about a past fling from a year ago,” Taylor says.

“I mean, I touched on Gaston a little bit because I was saying how I went from my ex-fiancee to a horrible relationship,” Salley attempts to explain.

When Taylor challenges that she and Gaston only had a “fling,” Salley disagrees, clarifying, “I mean, it was exclusive for a little bit.”

“Were you?” Taylor asks.

“Yeah. I don’t think you know the depth,” Salley says. “He’s in my history. I have a right to talk about what’s in my past.”

“You do, but then Rod relayed to me that you said that he called you… But you called him,” Taylor says.

“We had a phone conversation,” Salley demurs.

We’ll have to wait and find out how this particularly awkward encounter ends when the newest episode drops on Thursday night.

Southern Charm, Thursdays, 8/7c, Bravo