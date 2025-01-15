Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is not here for criticism of Carrie Underwood‘s decision to perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration. The television personality weighed in on The View co-hosts’ conversation about the situation, specifically targeting Joy Behar for her comments about Underwood’s decision.

“That @TheView @JoyVBehar needs to simmer down off my friend,” Hasselbeck wrote on X on Tuesday, January 14. She followed it up with a photo of Behar on her Instagram Story and a quote from her rant on The View earlier that day. “JOY – Carrie Underwood is an INCREDIBLE WOMAN. You could learn from her strength.”

Hasselbeck previously sat alongside Behar on The View from 2003 to 2013. Her latest comments came after Behar insisted that she “wouldn’t” perform at Trump’s inauguration if she could sing herself.

“I would not normalize him,” the 82-year-old insisted. “[Carrie] says, ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize someone who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love our country at the same time as you normalize this convicted felon.”

Later, Hasselbeck appeared on Fox News and expanded on her criticism in an interview with Sean Hannity. “I would’ve loved to be at that table today,” she began. “They refuse to put anyone there who has a lick of sense on most days.”

The Survivor alum pointed out that even Behar’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t agree with the criticism. “If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, [she] has the same right,” Goldberg said. “I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested in watching.”

Hasselbeck continued, “Joy Behar wants us to — in the name of, by the way, liberal tolerance at its best — she wants us to believe that Carrie Underwood, who won American Idol, by American votes … who had an album and tour called All American Girl, who actually has spent more time on USO tours serving and helping and donating money to our nation’s finest, our military and veterans, is about to perform ‘America the Beautiful’ at the historic event of the inauguration of the President of the United States of America … she wants us to believe that she’s un-American for doing so. It’s so ridiculous. So ridiculous.”

(Behar never specifically used the words “un-American” to describe Underwood on The View.)

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the American Idol winner would be singing at Trump’s January 20 inauguration. After she received backlash for her decision, she released a statement explaining, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”