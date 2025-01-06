Donald Trump Inauguration 2025: How to Watch Ceremony on TV & Streaming

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on New Year's Eve at his Mar-A-Lago Club on December 31, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida.
The keys to the White House are about to change hands once again. On January 21, 2025, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States — only the second non-consecutive two-term winner in history — in Washington, D.C.

The swearing-in ceremony officially begins at noon on that wintry Tuesday, but there is a whole day of activity that will follow the procession.

How do you watch the 2025 inauguration live?

The major broadcast networks will all air the inauguration live, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, Fox News, MSNBC, NBC, and PBS. Audiences can also stream the proceedings online through certain digital sources, including the White House’s live stream.

Where does the inauguration take place?

The official time for the swearing-in ceremony to begin is 12 p.m. ET on January 21. The inauguration will take place on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Building. 

What are the order of proceedings for the inauguration?

The inauguration ceremony will immediately follow a procession of Donald Trump and Joe Biden to the Capitol and will be followed by Trump’s inaugural address, an honorary departure for Biden and first lady Jill Biden, a signing ceremony in the President’s Room of the Senate wing of the Capitol, an inaugural luncheon, an inaugural parade, and an inaugural ball. 

What is the theme of the inauguration?

This inauguration is the 60th and will be themed “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise.”

Who will attend the inauguration?

Though Trump refused to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, Biden has committed to attending his this year. Trump also invited Chinese President Xi Jinping (who has not formally accepted as of this writing). Other attendees will include members of Congress, the Supreme Court, family members of Trump and incoming Vice President JD Vance, as well as invited guests. No musical performers have yet been announced.

What else is there to know about the inauguration?

Flags at the U.S. Capitol and other federal buildings will be flying at half-staff during Trump’s inauguration, as is customary, to honor late President Jimmy Carter. However, Trump has expressed dismay that the funereal display will take place at his inauguration. 

Also, Trump will be hosting his “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” on January 19.

