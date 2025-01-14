MSNBC Shake-Up as Boss Exits: What Does it Mean for ‘Morning Joe’ & Rachel Maddow?

MSNBC is shaking things up as the network’s president, Rashida Jones, announced on Tuesday (January 14) that she is stepping down after four years at the helm of the cable news channel. Her decision comes just days before Donald Trump‘s inauguration and could have a major impact on MSNBC’s programming and biggest stars.

Jones shared the announcement with top MSNBC anchors, leaders, and network staff on Tuesday morning, per NBCNews.com. “I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team,” she wrote in a memo to staff.

“This has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, which has been made possible only by you,” she continued.

She added, “I shared this decision with Mark [Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group], who has been incredibly supportive and has asked me to stay on for the next few months to help guide the network during this transitional period.”

Rebecca Kutler, the network’s senior vice president of content strategy, has been named interim MSNBC president.

Lazarus stated, “Rashida has expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses.”

The announcement comes amid several shake-ups at MSNBC. In November, Comcast confirmed it would spin off most of its cable TV networks into a separate publicly traded company known as SpinCo. This includes MSNBC, CNBC, the USA Network, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, and the Golf Channel.

There have also been changes to programming, including the most recent news that Rachel Maddow will be returning to MSNBC’s 9 pm ET slot for five nights a week for Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in office. Since 2002, Maddow has only hosted at 9 pm on Monday nights.

Morning Joe, which has been under fire in recent weeks after hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski met with Trump, has also undergone changes, with Jonathan Lemire being added as a permanent co-host.

There were also reports last month that MSNBC anchors Joy Reid and Stephanie Ruhle were offered pay cuts to remain at the network. Reid, who hosts the nightly 8 pm show The ReidOut, is currently said to be earning $3 million a year, per the Washington Free Beacon, while Ruhle, who hosts The 11th Hour at 11 pm weeknights, is said to make $2 million a year.

Now with changes coming at the top of the network, things could soon start to look very different at MSNBC in the next few months. What would you like to see change, or do you want everything to stay as it is currently? Let us know in the comments section below and stay tuned to TV Insider for all the latest news about MSNBC.