‘Morning Joe’ Blasted by Keith Olbermann After Making Peace With Trump

Former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann has blasted Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for meeting with president-elect Donald Trump at his Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The Morning Joe duo, who have been strong critics of Trump’s over the past seven years, revealed the news on Monday morning’s (November 18) edition of their MSNBC program, explaining how they reached out to Trump’s team for an interview.

“Joe and I realized it’s time to do something different and that starts with not only talking about Donald Trump but also talking with him,” Brzezinski said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “For those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we? Five years of political warfare has deeply divided Washington and the country.”

“We talked about a lot of issues, including abortion, mass deportation, threats of political retribution against political opponents and media outlets,” Scarborough added. “We talked about that a good bit. It will come as no surprise to anybody who watches this show, has watched it over the past year or over the past decade, that we didn’t see eye-to-eye on a lot of issues, and we told him so.”

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski continued.

Scarborough, who also posed for a selfie with a thumbs up beside Trump, added, “I will tell you a lot of Democratic leaders we have talked to this past week since the election have told Mika and me, it’s time for a new approach.”

Olbermann, who hosted Countdown with Keith Olbermann on MSNBC from 2003 to 2011, took to X to blast the Morning Joe co-hosts.

“BREAKING NEWS: I TOLD YOU SO,” Olbermann wrote. “@joenbc and @morningmika – Trump collaborators. Not a word Mr. and Mrs. Vichy Quisling say can ever be trusted again – not that those words ever should have been trusted. They are confidence tricksters – and grifters.”

He followed up in a separate X post, writing, “To political reporters, commentators, liberals, moderates: After this fawning, humiliating, network-destroying surrender, if you go on @Morning_Joe you have endorsed and bought into #VichyMSNBC.”

“Look, this isn’t complex. Joe Scarborough has always been a political whore,” the ex-CNN sports correspondent added. “Btw just wait until [Rachel] Maddow says nothing about this tonight.”

You can check out more reaction to the Morning Joe Trump meeting below.

