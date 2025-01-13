‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Drew Goins Wants to Go on ‘Survivor’ Next

Drew Goins already outwitted his Jeopardy! competition in the Second Chance Tournament. Now, he wants to outplay and outlast the castaways on Survivor. The game show contestant tells TV Insider that he “absolutely” would audition for the CBS reality competition program, on which a fellow Jeopardy! alum also named Drew — Drew Basile — once competed.

Goins is the latest Jeopardy! Second Chance champion. He secured his win in the second of two final games on Friday, January 10, beating out fellowing returning champions Enzo Cunanan and Sam Cameron (he breaks down his win with TV Insider here). We asked if he would ever try his hand at Survivor after Jeopardy!, and Goins says he “absolutely” would take on the challenge. He’s never auditioned for Survivor before, but he’s game now. And Jeopardy! is actually what’s inspiring him to take on more high-stakes competition.

“This experience has been so fun,” Goins tells TV Insider. “I’m a person who loves testing myself. As I’ve gone through life, I’ve become more and more keen on testing myself because I just want to see what I’m capable of. That’s what Jeopardy! has been, and that would very much be what Survivor would be.”

With his Second Chance win, Goins earned a spot in Jeopardy!‘s Tournament of Champions. Basile also earned a spot in TOC thanks to his performance in regular game play. Basile will be back on Jeopardy! in 2025 when TOC takes off, and he could potentially rematch Adriana Harmeyer, whose winning streak he ended. Depending on how the tournament goes, Goins and Basile feasibly play against each other in a game.

Basile was one of the strongest players in Survivor Season 45. He made it long past the merge but was eliminated in a blindside vote in the Final Six tribal council. His Jeopardy! streak came after that in 2024.

Survivor has already filmed Season 48 (set to premiere this February on CBS) and they’re in the process of making Season 49. If the team hasn’t already done casting for that season, Goins could try to make it into that cast. If not, he’d have to wait until Season 51 at the earliest, as Season 50 will be a returning players season. Basile could potentially return to Survivor in the Season 50 cast.