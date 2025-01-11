‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Drew Goins Coaching Younger Brother to Compete on Show

Jeopardy! is a family affair for those in the Goins household, and we might end up seeing another Goins contestant on the Alex Trebek Stage.

After his impressive Second Chance victory, Drew Goins is ready to pass the buzzer to his younger brother, Zach Goins. “At the end of the Jeopardy! journey, I gave all of my kids’ reference books and flashcards to my brother so that he could start studying because he watched my Jeopardy! experience and said, ‘I can’t just let it be one Goins boy who goes up on the Alex Trebek Stage. It’s got to be both of us.'”

Drew says he’s “moved from Jeopardy! player to Jeopardy! coach,” and the training has already started. “I got him the Jeopardy! page a day tear-away calendar. I got him some histories of Jeopardy! and sent him the buzzer that he needs to be practicing with,” Drew revealed.

The 30-year-old lost during his first run on Jeopardy!, but the fan favorite was brought back for the Second Chance tournament. Zach was by Drew’s side throughout his comeback, like a Jeopardy!-esque Robin and Batman.

It’s been that way since they were kids. The Goins family watched Jeopardy! every night at the dinner table. Drew said that he and Zach would “play together out loud while watching. Under the table, we would have our hands and be keeping track of the number of questions we got correct. From a really early age, it was a dream for me to go onto Jeopardy! and play in real life.”

After Drew won Second Chance, his younger brother was the person he most wanted to see. “I grew up watching Jeopardy! with him,” Drew reflected. “He’s been making me the practice boards. Before every game, he had practice boards for me. He has been rooting me on from the start since we were six and eight. He’s first in my Jeopardy! heart.”

