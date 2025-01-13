As Joe Biden’s time in office nears an end, the president will be giving a farewell address during primetime on Wednesday, January 15. Five days before Donald Trump‘s inauguration, Biden will say goodbye following his four-year term as president.

“On Wednesday, January 15 at 8:00 PM, the President will deliver a Farewell Address to the nation from the Oval Office,” the White House announced on January 10. The contents of President Biden’s speech were not confirmed in the announcement.

Wednesday’s live broadcast will be the first time Biden publicly speaks from behind the Resolute desk since he announced that he would be withdrawing from the 2024 presidential election in July 2024.

Due to major networks airing Biden’s address live, the regular television schedule will be disrupted, with timing changes for several beloved programs. Scroll down for a list of schedule changes and check back for updates as networks make their official changes.

ABC

Biden’s speech is slotted to last until 8:20 p.m., pushing back the regularly-scheduled Wednesday programming on ABC. Shifting Gears will air from 8:20 p.m. until 8:50 p.m., followed by Abbott Elementary from 8:50 p.m. to 9:22 p.m., and Celebrity Jeopardy! from 9:22 p.m. to 10:22 p.m. Finally, What Would You Do? will air from 10:22 p.m. until 11:00 p.m., which is when the timing catches up.

CBS

While CBS has not announced its official schedule update, it’s likely that Wednesday’s new episodes of The Price Is Right, Raid the Cage, and Elsbeth will have to be pushed back due to the speech.

Fox

Fox’s Wednesday schedule features a new episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, which was initially set to run from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The network has not confirmed its updated scheduling.

NBC

Wednesdays are all about Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. on NBC, but the network has not specified its plans for timing or schedule changes yet.