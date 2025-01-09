The Price Is Right saw one of the most excitable and wild celebrations in the show’s history on Tuesday’s (January 7) episode after a contestant won themselves a brand new SUV.

The contestant in question was Fayth from New Jersey, who was wearing a t-shirt that read, “I’m from New Jersey.” She couldn’t hold in her excitement when she got the closest bid on Contestants Row and made her way up to the stage to greet host Drew Carey.

“Oh my God! Oh my God!” she screamed as she shook Carey’s hand.

“Are you from New Jersey?” Carey quipped, referencing Fayth’s shirt.

The long-time host then revealed Fayth would be playing the Money Game for the chance to win an SUV, which caused her to break out into more uncontrollable screaming.

For those unfamiliar, the Money Game involves a board containing nine two-digit number cards. The contestant is given the middle digit of the car’s price and then has to select two other cards to match the total number. The contestant gets four chances; if they don’t get it right in those four guesses, they lose out on the car and take home the cash value of the cards instead.

After Carey explained the rules, Fayth picked the number “25,” which was correct. “Oh my GOD!” she yelled again, realizing she was just one correct pick away from bagging herself a flashy new vehicle.

Unfortunately, her next three guesses were all wrong, leaving her with just one pick remaining. “This is it for the car… or a couple hundred bucks,” Carey said as he revealed whether Fayth’s final pick of “91” was correct. Luckily, it was!

“You got the car!” Carey said as Fayth began screaming and jumping up and down.

“Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh my God! I won a car! I won a car!” she screamed as she rushed over to the SUV where model James O’Halloran was waiting.

In the midst of her celebration, she hugged O’Halloran and told him, “You’re so good-looking!”

She then flopped herself on the hood of the car and almost looked on the verge of tears.

