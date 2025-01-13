Kendra Wilkinson Hits Back at Trolls Over Weight Gain: ‘I Feel Good & Mentally Healthy’

Kendra Wilkinson‘s Playboy Playmate days are behind her, but she is feeling the best she has in a long time as she looks ahead to her 40th birthday later this year.

The Girls Next Door alum and Hugh Hefner‘s former live-in girlfriend took to Instagram on Sunday, January 12, to share a full-mirror selfie showing off her face and body. In the caption, she clapped back at those who have criticized her weight gain, noting how she is feeling “good” and “mentally healthy.”

“Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl) 🤣 but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy,” Wilkinson wrote. “Kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny.”

The 39-year-old Kendra Sells Hollywood star shares two children with her ex-husband, former NFL player Hank Baskett, 15-year-old son Hank Jr. and 10-year-old daughter Alijah. Wilkinson and Baskett divorced in 2018.

“For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally,” Wilkinson continued. “Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together.”

Wilkinson, who turns 40 on June 12, added, “Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. 😂. Love ya.”

Last week, she shared a similar message alongside a slideshow of photos, writing, “This week has been about letting go and appreciating life. Setting some realistic goals. Resetting my mind, body and soul. I appreciate my kids and friends so much and so grateful for my job and all the good people around me. Will be watching my alcohol intake these next months and look forward to turning 40 in June.”

Fans jumped into the comments to compliment Wilkinson’s post, with one Instagram user writing, “Girl … I would love to have your 40 year old body!! 🩷🩷🩷 It’s amazing!”

“Nothing to see here but my gorgeous friend giving masterclass in maturing gracefully and beautifully!” said another.

“You are gorgeous. Don’t listen to the keyboard warriors,” another added.

Another wrote, “Now Kendra you know you are still that girl stop playing.”

“You always look amazing no matter what !! Ignore the haters!!” said another.

Wilkinson most recently appeared as a judge on two episodes of the HGTV show Brother vs. Brother. Her other TV credits include Worst Cooks in America, Kendra, Kendra on Top, Dancing With the Stars, General Hospital, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.