It was a rather sobering edition of The View on Thursday (January 9) for several reasons. First, the episode’s live airtime was preempted by the funeral procession for late former President Jimmy Carter. The show also began with a devastating report from ABC News’ Matt Gutman, who detailed the devastation to the Pacific Palisades from the ashen ground. And then when the first topic for panel discussion came about, it was a response to the Surgeon General’s new guidance that alcohol consumption is related to at least seven different types of cancer.

After Joy Behar stumbled through the words to her planned response — in which she was trying to say she isn’t a big drinker, so it doesn’t affect her that much — Sara Haines jokingly impersonated her to sloppily say, “I only drink before the show!”

“No! I’ve been on this show 28 years and I have never come on this show tipsy. And believe me, I could have,” Behar smarted back.

Alyssa Farah Griffin responded with some snark, saying, “Congrats, at 11 in the morning…”

Sunny Hostin then offered a very different response to Behar by saying, “I remember you asked me once, ‘How’s it going?’ I said, ‘I have to drink a glass of wine each night to get through this.”

Behar then seized the opportunity to remind audiences about Hostin’s tipsiness at Whoopi Goldberg’s recent show opening with a gesture before Hostin continued.

“I’m rethinking it, man. We just can’t have nice things,” Hostin said before analyzing the details of the report. “I didn’t even realize alcohol was a risk factor for cancer. Didn’t they tell us that red wine was really good… good for your heart, good for your body, good for your soul!?”

Griffin then expressed her appreciation for the “sober curious” movement of younger people and the representation of non-drinkers on television shows, including on the notoriously drunken Bravo reality slate. “It’s good for you long term, there’s so many health benefits.”

Still, Behar had to beg the question if consumption would increase during the upcoming second administration for Donald Trump, and Hostin enthusiastically exclaimed, “Yes!”

Haines then explained that the news was a bit personal for her, as she had a friend who was diagnosed with breast cancer and had previously told her alcohol could contribute to the same.

“She told me that, and I’ve been aware of it, but this article almost woke me up,” Haines explained. “Because I’m a gin drinker — I’m pretty much an old man, I get it from my dad — but the ABV of that is so high … So I’m at dinner, and this article came up last night, and it did make me change my choice. I mean, I’m going with baby steps — I went from gin to white wine, but that is less.”

“Small steps!” a couple of her cohosts said in support of Haines’ new adult drink of choice.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

If you or someone you know has addiction issues, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration‘s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.