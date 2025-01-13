Seth Rogen’s Caretaker Story, True Crime on ID, Final NFL Wildcard Game, Living With Tourette’s

Fuse

Taking Care

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

An intimate and wrenching documentary depicts the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease through the experience of actor/producer Seth Rogen and his wife Lauren Miller Rogen, whose mother Adele was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. “This is so far beyond what I ever would have thought this disease was capable of,” Seth declares as the film profiles a family tending lovingly to Adele as the vibrant woman they once knew slips away. “Millions and millions of people are dealing with this?” Seth marvels. “And no one’s talking about it.” They might after watching this film, directed and produced by James Keach, who also directed Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me, about the country star’s battle with the disease.

ID

Death by Fame

Season Premiere 9/8c

The true-crime channel tells more cautionary stories of the dark side of celebrity in a third season that begins with a life snuffed out before the victim was able to make her mark. The Season 3 premiere profiles an aspiring 19-year-old actress, Adriana Pinon, who had just landed a role as a recurring background actor on the daytime soap The Young and the Restless when she was shot and killed in her parents’ San Diego home in 2002 by a jealous suitor.

ID

The Curious Case Of…

Series Premiere 10/9c

Having scored big ratings with its Curious Case specials about Natalia Grace, ID now broadens the franchise into a weekly series taking deep dives into sensational and high-profile crime cases. The season premiere explores the controversy surrounding Bam Margera, whose bad behavior and addictions were severe enough to get him expelled from the outrageous Jackass ensemble. The Curious Case of … Bam Margera focuses on the former pro skateboarder and stunt performer’s journey towards sobriety, with YouTuber lawyer BJ Corville expressing concerns over Margera’s legal conservatorship, overseen by tech entrepreneur Lima Jeramovic. The episode features interviews with Margera’s family and his former Jackass crony Steve-O.

Harry How / Getty Images

NFL Playoffs

8/7c

The final game in the Wildcard round of NFL playoffs pits No. 5 Minnesota Vikings against No. 4 Los Angeles Rams. The game, initially scheduled to be played in L.A., was moved to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in the wake of the devastating fires in Southern California. The six teams that make it through the “Super Wild Card Weekend” advance to this weekend’s divisional round.

TLC

Baylen Out Loud

Series Premiere 9/8c

Tourette Syndrome hasn’t dampened the spirits of 22-year-old Baylen Dupree, the focus of a reality series that follows the West Virginian and her family, as well as boyfriend Colin, as Baylen sets out to chart a course toward an independent life. Her positivity and sense of humor about her condition have already earned her 9.5 million followers on TikTok.