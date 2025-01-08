Allison Holker is responding to those saying she’s”disgracing” her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, by writing a tell-all memoir two years after his death.

The professional dancer was flooded with backlash after she spoke publicly about Boss’ drug addiction and other struggles while promoting the book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, which will be released on February 4.

In the comments section of an Instagram post that featured one of Holker’s interviews on the subject, fitness instructor Kelly Gibson wrote, “This whole thing made me sad. He’s gone. Why tear apart this name? I was fully supportive about you moving in and being happy but this@paycheck was not worth disgracing his name.”

Holker responded to Gibson directly. “I’ll always love you. Just trying to help people feel safe to ask for help and support,” she wrote, which prompted Gibson to reply, “I love you too. It’s so hard to hear and I imagine it can’t be easy going through what you’ve been through. There will be a lot of hate thrown your way but it’s not for me to judge splice a difficult situation. It’s just so hard to digest. I can’t imagine how you feel so I apologize for jumping to conclusions.”

Boss died by suicide in December 2022. He and Holker had been married for nine years and shared three children at the time of his death. In an interview with People magazine, published on Tuesday, January 7, the former Dancing With the Stars pro gave some insight into what Boss was going through when he died. She revealed that she discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs in her late husband’s closet while picking out an outfit for his funeral.

“It was a really triggering moment for me because there were a lot of things I discovered in our closet that I did not know existed,” she admitted. “It was very alarming to me to learn that there was so much happening that I had no clue [about]. It was a really scary moment in my life to figure that out, but it also helped me process that he was going through so much and he was hiding so much, and there must have been a lot of shame in that.”

After the interview was released, backlash against Holker quickly flooded social media and was amplified when Boss’ own family members and friends began weighing in. Boss’ longtime friend Courtney Ann Platt slammed Holker’s interview as “the most tacky, classless, opportunistic act” she’d “ever seen.” She also alleged, “We all had to sign some weird NDA to attend his funeral (even his own mother who you’ve treated like garbage this entire time and let’s just remember you wouldn’t have even had a husband if it wasn’t for her) not to share anything or ruin his name as if that was on anyone’s mind in the first place and here you go and write a book with all the dirty laundry smearing his name and attempting to dim the bright loyal, loving, light that was your husband, my friend.”

Boss’ brother, Dré Rose, reposted the message on his own social media account and wrote, “No lies.” Meanwhile, Holker’s former manager, Nelson Diaz, wrote on his Instagram Story, “For over a decade I put up with so much disrespect and just plain evil stuff from you because of HIM (I should have dropped you as a manager)…I hate that I built you up and fought EXTREMELY hard for you to get jobs. Even hiring you as a judge on a show on Bravo I helped build … should have let them fire you when you showed your true colors on set and held us up becuase you could barely speak.”

He concluded, “Don’t act holier than thou with the demons and skeletons you have … your house is made of glass. I don’t have to say a thing, others are coming for you now not me. People know my addiction journey because it’s part of my testimony .. if you are truly healed then share your TRUE SELF and [don’t] monetize Stephen.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett also came for Holker on X, writing, “I’m not even gonna say it. But this white woman is doing everything BUT protecting her Black children and her Black husband‘s legacy. She could’ve kept this in her therapist’s office. SMH.”

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free at 988.