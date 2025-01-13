‘The Rookie’ Sneak Peek: Celina Stresses Over Her Plain Clothes Day (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Comments

The Rookie Nolan Is My Boo Adult Short Sleeve Tri-Blend T-Shirt

$24.95
Buy Now

Those who can, teach. Those who can’t…are judged by Tim Bradford?

The Rookie is revisiting one of our favorite recurring bits this week as the LAPDers mark off “Plain Clothes Day” on their calendars. Previously featured in a Season 1 episode of the same name and Season 4’s “Hit List,” this hour — entitled “The Watcher” — is all about every rookie’s nightmare: that one patrol where they have to ride around with their out-of-uniform training officers, who are only on hand to observe — not influence — their every move before filing a report regarding their fitness to be an officer.

Imagine taking your driver’s test for eight hours with someone who taught you how to drive but can also decide that you should never be behind the wheel again — with a department-wide hunt for a masked vigilante who’s been taking matters into his or her own hands thrown in just to keep things interesting.

No wonder Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is stressed out in TV Insider’s exclusive clip of the January 14 episode above. Even with the Jellycat cop that is John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) as her T.O., there is a huge chance she could “wash out” as they say, seeing how even Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) almost failed to make the grade back when she was training under Tim (Eric Winter). Then again, that may have had more to do with Bradford’s pre-existing issues with his secretly developing crush on her at the time (we agree, ladies!) than her obvious abilities.

Nathan Fillion Breaks Down 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere, What's Next for Nolan and Bailey
Related

Nathan Fillion Breaks Down 'The Rookie' Season 7 Premiere, What's Next for Nolan and Bailey

So, since Tim, Nolan and the newly promoted T.O. Lucy each have such different styles—which becomes even more evident as they hit the beat with their respective rookies Penn (Deric Augustine), Celina and Ridley (Patrick Keleher)—which one do you think will have the most success at the end of the (plain clothes) day?

The Rookie, Tuesdays, 10/9c, ABC

The Rookie (2018) - ABC

The Rookie (2018) where to stream

The Rookie (2018)

Deric Augustine

Eric Winter

Lisseth Chavez

Melissa O'Neil

Nathan Fillion

Patrick Keleher




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
A 'Home Town' renovation, Erin Napier
1
Erin Napier Solves HGTV Mystery for Fans — What’s With the Backward Books?
Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 10 of Landman
2
That Shocking ‘Landman’ Finale Death Explained — And What’s in Store for Season 2
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sparks Controversy as Player Wins Despite ‘Incorrect’ Answer
Leslie Charleson — 'General Hospital'
4
‘General Hospital’ Star Leslie Charleson Dies at 79
'All Creatures Great and Small' Season 5 premiere
5
Should ‘All Creatures’ Go There With Siegfried and Mrs. Hall? (POLL)