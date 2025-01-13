Those who can, teach. Those who can’t…are judged by Tim Bradford?

The Rookie is revisiting one of our favorite recurring bits this week as the LAPDers mark off “Plain Clothes Day” on their calendars. Previously featured in a Season 1 episode of the same name and Season 4’s “Hit List,” this hour — entitled “The Watcher” — is all about every rookie’s nightmare: that one patrol where they have to ride around with their out-of-uniform training officers, who are only on hand to observe — not influence — their every move before filing a report regarding their fitness to be an officer.

Imagine taking your driver’s test for eight hours with someone who taught you how to drive but can also decide that you should never be behind the wheel again — with a department-wide hunt for a masked vigilante who’s been taking matters into his or her own hands thrown in just to keep things interesting.

No wonder Celina (Lisseth Chavez) is stressed out in TV Insider’s exclusive clip of the January 14 episode above. Even with the Jellycat cop that is John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) as her T.O., there is a huge chance she could “wash out” as they say, seeing how even Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) almost failed to make the grade back when she was training under Tim (Eric Winter). Then again, that may have had more to do with Bradford’s pre-existing issues with his secretly developing crush on her at the time (we agree, ladies!) than her obvious abilities.

So, since Tim, Nolan and the newly promoted T.O. Lucy each have such different styles—which becomes even more evident as they hit the beat with their respective rookies Penn (Deric Augustine), Celina and Ridley (Patrick Keleher)—which one do you think will have the most success at the end of the (plain clothes) day?