[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Way Home Season 3 Episode 2 “The Way We Were.”]

Are Kat (Chyler Leigh) and Elliot (Evan Williams) finally figuring out their relationship on The Way Home? That certainly seems to be the case in Season 3, and in the second episode, “The Way We Were” — also the name of a great movie, by the way, do watch it if you haven’t — they make a big decision about their future.

It’s been a lot of one step forward, two steps back, but that’s now changed. The two are very much together, and in this episode, Elliot asks her to move in. After apologizing for what she said earlier — while worried about her daughter Alice (Sadie Laflamme-Snow), she (understandably) told him she didn’t want to take care of him, too, if he jumped into the pond with her — she said yes!

“For Kat to take this next step is something that she wants to do or at least wanted to do at some point,” Leigh tells TV Insider. (Watch the full video above with her, Williams, and Laflamme-Snow.) “Her concern is, is this going to tear or at least create space between Alice and Kat? Where all of a sudden, well, I think my baby’s going to need me. But then her understanding, well, baby’s kind of growing up now and she keeps making the point of like, ‘I’m just next door. I’m right here. It’s okay.’ But to take that step, and Elliot has to come to grips with the fact that Kat is not a neat person. He likes things that are …”

Williams suggests, “Sanitary,” whereas Leigh finishes, “in their place.”

As Williams then points out, “The question is you spend a long time wanting something — and I think both Kat and Elliot have wanted to have a healthy loving relationship — but what happens when you get what you want? It stops being something you’re going after, and then you actually have to negotiate the reality of, what does that actually mean to have this thing? And it’s not always so simple. And I really like that the show creates space for some of that ambiguity because that’s real life.”

Meanwhile, after being pushed into the pond, Alice lands in 1974, where she gets to see teen versions of her grandmother Del (Julia Tomasone) and the grandfather Colton (Jordan Doww) she’s only met via time travel, as well as Teen Evelyn (Devin Cecchetto) — whom she finds out people thought would end up with Colton! She also learns that Elliot’s father’s brother Rick (Mark Ballantyne) died in a car accident right after a party she attended in 1974.

For Alice, “there’s so much magic in getting to go back to 1974 and be with Colton as a young person and see and get to know Evelyn, get to know Del, although we don’t really see her interact with Del very much … just getting to sort of enjoy the magic that is the ‘70s and that perfect setting for what Alice thinks is a perfect love story,” shares Laflamme-Snow. “But there’s also this huge guilt for her because Kat and Alice were there on the road, they were the reason that Colton [Jefferson Brown] crashes his truck and they’re the reason that Del [Andie MacDowell] doesn’t have her husband. They’re the reason that his life was over. And so to live with that guilt but also get that extra time with her grandfather is, I think, a really big contradiction for her.”

Watch the video above for more from Leigh, Williams, and Laflamme-Snow.

The Way Home, Fridays, 10/9c, Hallmark Channel