Bridgerton earned some big nominations at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards as Season 3 lead Nicola Coughlan and the ensemble itself got nominations in drama categories.

But this isn’t the first time Bridgerton has been recognized at the ceremony as Season 1 also received an ensemble and acting nomination for then-lead Regé-Jean Page. This is the first time since 2021 that the show has been recognized at this major ceremony; Season 2 and spinoff Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story didn’t receive nominations for their respective runs.

Upon learning of her nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Coughlan took to social media writing on Instagram, “This is a very lovely early birthday present! I’m absolutely in shock and so honoured thank you @sagawards and so proud of the whole @bridgertonnetflix family 🩵🩵🩵🩵🩵.”

Various costars including Season 3 co-lead Luke Newton praised Coughlan’s nomination, commenting, “YES NIC 👏 Congratulations x.”

Season 2 lead and fellow ensemble nominee Simone Ashley commented, “❤️🎉👸🏼 !!!!!!!!” While Hannah Dodd who plays Francesca Bridgerton chimed in with, “Nicolaaaaaaaaa 😍👏 xxx”

Coughlan’s onscreen mom Polly Walker posted, “So happy for you Nicola! ❤️” And Season 3 addition, Victor Alli offered, “Yesss!👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.” The star’s onscreen suitor Sam Phillips also congratulated her, as he commented, “Congrats Nic!”

Even Bridgerton book author Julia Quinn couldn’t help but celebrate the star responsible for the onscreen adaptation of her character Penelope Featherington as she wrote, “YES!!!!!!”

All of this excitement for Coughlan and the cast as an ensemble is certainly warranted as this bodes well for the show’s Emmy chances. While the show has picked up trophies in creative categories for hairstyling, the last time the show was nominated for major categories at the coveted TV awards ceremony was for Season 1 in 2021.

Like the SAG Awards, the 2021 Emmys included a Drama Series nomination and Lead Actor nomination for Page. Could history soon repeat itself? Only time will tell. As fans of Bridgerton may have caught on to by now, Season 3 will be eligible for the ceremony set to take place later this year.

While the first half of Season 3 had arrived prior to the eligibility cut-off last year, more episodes needed to stream in order for it to be considered, making the 2025 ceremony its shot at Emmy gold. If history is to repeat, that means nominations for Bridgerton and its Season 3 leading lady could very well be on the horizon.

For those less acquainted with the Netflix superhit from Shondaland, Bridgerton is a Regency-era drama revolving around the romances of the titular family’s various children. Season 1 followed eldest daughter Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) romance with the Duke, Simon (Page), while Season 2 tracked eldest son Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) enemies-to-lovers arc with Ashley’s Kate.

Season 3 continued the trend, putting third Bridgerton son Colin (Newton) in the spotlight for his friends-to-lovers tale with Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, who also happens to be the ton’s premiere gossip writer, Lady Whistledown. Season 4 of the series is currently in production and will follow the love story between second-eldest Bridgerton boy Benedict (Luke Thompson) and new leading lady Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

What do you think of Bridgerton‘s Emmy chances following those SAG nominations? Sound off in the comments section, and stay tuned for more on Bridgerton as Season 4 continues to come together.

Bridgerton, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, Netflix