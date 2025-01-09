‘Wheel of Fortune’ Viewers Have Major Complaint About Show

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Some Wheel of Fortune viewers are growing frustrated with the show’s fast-paced editing, which they claim doesn’t give them enough time to focus on the puzzles and play along at home.

The complaint was first brought up by a user on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum, who created a thread titled “Switching away from the puzzle board.”

In the thread, the user wrote, “Does it drive anyone else crazy how often they switch away from the puzzle?? I don’t know a solution, but it makes it impossible to solve the puzzle with the amount they switch… Am I the only one?”

After Vanna White reveals the puzzle letters, the camera tends to switch back and forth between the puzzle board and host Ryan Seacrest and the contestants. The Reddit user argued that the puzzle should remain on screen longer for viewers at home to work it out.

Others agreed, with one commenter writing, “I’ve been complaining about this for years…show the damn puzzle longer!”

Another added, “100% I’ve been saying that too. Half the fun is playing along!”

“Yeah. It’s actually been like that a while. I’m not sure why they cut away so much,” said one user.

“I will use my dvr to pause sometimes. They don’t show the board even long enough for Vanna to flip some of the letters sometimes,” added another.

Another wrote, “I feel like it’s been especially bad this season. You are not the only one!!!”

“YES! This drives me crazy!” agreed one fan, while another simply added, “Yes I hate that!!!!”

“Player sometimes spins, guess a letter, and gets it wrong. Camera never shows the board. It makes me crazy. It’s on the director I guess?” said another.

Others offered suggestions to fix the problem, including keeping the puzzle board on screen in a Picture-In-Picture box.

“They should keep it up always, I hate when they switch over the wheel. Maybe PIP?” commented one user.

Another agreed, adding, “Wouldn’t mind if they constantly displayed the puzzle in a PIP insert on the screen (along w/the letter-board) no matter where the game edit is going.”

“It would be nice if they showed the board in the bottom corner when they cut away,” said another.

However, some thought the puzzles were shown long enough for fans at home to figure out, with one Reddit user saying, “Damn, how long do you need to stare at the puzzle?”

“You can see the puzzle board while the wheel is spinning and while the contestant calls a letter. If you can’t figure it out eventually, you aren’t going to,” said another.

In a recent behind-the-scenes video, Seacrest gave a shout-out to the show’s staff members, including the production team, camera operators, audience coordinator, and art department.

Do you think the puzzle board should be on screen longer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.