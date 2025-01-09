Cher Pokes Fun at Jimmy Kimmel During Hilarious Late Night Chat: ‘This Is So Dumb’

Cher was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (January 8), and she gave the late-night host as good as she got in a hilarious one-on-one interview.

The 78-year-old music legend was on the show to discuss her recently released book, Cher: The Memoir, the Goddess of Pop, and to promote the second part, which is scheduled to be released on November 18, 2025. However, during the interview, Cher revealed she hasn’t yet started writing the second book.

“The second part of your book, have you finished that yet? Is it done?” Jimmy Kimmel asked.

Cher let out a huge laugh before admitting, “No… I haven’t even started it!”

“No? Is that true? You haven’t even started it? It’s coming out in November!” a shocked Kimmel replied.

Cher gave the comedian an icy look before explaining, “I know, but I finished this [current] book when they had to publish it.”

“So, it’s not coming out in November,” Kimmel teased.

“Yes it is!” Cher retorted.

Kimmel continued to poke fun, saying, “We’ll see… November of what year?”

After Kimmel said he felt like he could “help” her with the writing process, Cher instantly responded, “No,” with a smirk.

The late-night host then asked her a series of rapid-fire questions to try and get the creative juices flowing. “Maybe they’ll give you ideas of things to put in the next book,” he said.

This included questions such as the last time Cher drove a car, if her driving license has a last name on it (“I don’t have a last name,” she replied), if she’s ever been to Costco, whether she’s ever done jury duty, and if she’s ever played a video game (“None of your business.”).

Kimmel then referenced a classic Cher song by asking, “If you could turn back time…”

“This is so dumb,” Cher interrupted.

“That’s going to be the title of my autobiography,” Kimmel quipped before finishing his question, asking what year Cher would turn back to if she could.

“I’m dyslexic, so I don’t know the year, but when I was 60,” she answered, though she said her best year was actually when she turned 40 because she “changed her life and started to work in film and got respect.”

“I’m hearing no reason why 60 would be the pick,” Kimmel replied.

“I don’t know, it just sounded like a good number,” Cher said. “And when you’re 78, 60 sounds great!”

Wrapping up the interview, Kimmel said, “It’s a real delight and pleasure to have you here, and I very much hope you’ll come back in November if indeed you get the book finished.”

Cher then got in one final dig, telling Kimmel, “You’re a lot nicer and funnier than I thought you would be.”

“Thank you… I think,” Kimmel said with a laugh.

Fans loved the interview and jumped onto social media to share their reactions, with one YouTube commenter writing, “This is why I love Cher! She is 100% genuine and naturally funny and easy going…with a twist of sarcasm. Gotta love her.”

“No matter her age. She speaks her mind, she is funny, she is kind,” said another.

“That was the best interview I have ever seen! Thanks Jimmy. Cher is a national treasure,” another added.

Another wrote, “Cher and Jimmy are both incredible. I love these types of interviews where they’re both authentic and funny and engaging.”

“Congratulations Jimmy this was the best interview of Cher. You are incredible. I have never seen her like that. Amazing work,” said another.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.