Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump in Explosive Monologue (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back on Tuesday night’s (January 7) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as he delivered a scathing assessment of President-elect Donald Trump‘s latest press conference.

“[Trump] gave a double-doozy of a press conference today from Mar-a-Lago,” Kimmel said in his opening monologue. “Over 72 minutes, he covered all the big issues, including his plan to rebrand the ocean itself.”

The late-night host then threw to a clip of Trump claiming his incoming administration would rename the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” which he described as “a beautiful name.”

“Yes, what a beautiful name you spent two seconds thinking up,” Kimmel responded. “He still has no health care plan… he stayed up almost all night drinking Diet Coke to come up with the Gulf of America. And from now on, tortillas will be known as ‘little round blankets.'”

Kimmel said “the real gulf of America” is between those who “think Trump belongs in the White House” and those who “think he belongs in a home.”

He then noted that Trump played “all the old hits” during the press conference, including his claims that “windmills drive the whales crazy” and his issue with low water pressure in showers.

In a clip from the presser, Trump complained about water coming out of showers “drip, drip, drip.”

“What a drips**t,” Kimmel retorted.

Kimmel also addressed Trump’s desires to “purchase or just claim” the country of Greenland, which he at first took as a joke until “he sent his son there to inspect the merchandise.”

“Who even thinks about buying Greenland?” the comedian asked. “Maybe he wants to buy Greenland so he can put Don Jr. in charge and leave him there forever.”

Kimmel added that he looked up the language they speak in Greenland, noting, “Over 70% of the population speak Greenlandic, yeah… Greenlandic, that’s what they should call Don Jr.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday’s show, Kimmel blasted Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for “kissing Trump’s a** like it’s the Blarney Stone lately.”

This came after Zuckerberg announced on Tuesday that his company would get rid of its fact-checking program in favor of community notes, relocate its moderation teams to Texas, and make Facebook more in line with Elon Musk‘s X.

“Oh, good, Facebook’s going to be similar to X,” Kimmel quipped. “No fact-checkers. This is like Del Taco announcing they’re done with health inspections.”

“What has happened?” he continued. “Imagine being one of the wealthiest people in the world and making the decision to announce the end of truth as we know it while dressed as Macklemore in 2014.”

After Zuckerberg said Meta would be “Working with President Trump,” Kimmel stated, “We call it the ol’ Suck and Zuck.”

“This is embarrassing,” he added. “I’m trying to decide which part is worse: Mark Zuckerberg just flushing whatever dignity he had down Trump’s golden toilet or the fact that he’s clearly transitioning into one of the Golden Girls.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above.