‘The View’ Adds Streaming ‘Weekend’ Edition: What to Know

Get ready for more days of The View!

ABC has revealed it will be adding a new streaming segment called The Weekend View, which premieres on Saturday, January 11, on ABC News Live at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The half-hour bonus episode will be taped during the show’s Friday episode prior, featuring that day’s panelists, and will feature all-new “Hot Topic” discussions and segments from executive producer Brian Teta’s “Behind the Table” discussions.

That means Whoopi Goldberg, who traditionally has Fridays off, won’t be a part of it, but cohosts Joy Behar will moderate, with Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin joining in on the discussions.

The segment will re-air throughout the weekend after its Saturday premiere alongside the streaming service’s ABC News Live Weekend and GMA Life, among others.

In a statement, Teta said of the news, “In addition to having its most-watched linear season in four years, The View is finding success meeting viewers wherever they get their content, from podcasts to YouTube, and now with exclusive streaming content for the weekend on ABC News Live.”

We’re making ‘View’ history by taking Hot Topics into the weekend! Watch ‘The Weekend View’ Saturday and Sunday mornings on @ABCNewsLive at 7:30 AM ET and 9:30 AM ET, streaming on Hulu, Disney+ or your favorite streaming platform. pic.twitter.com/5toc77dgo1 — The View (@TheView) January 8, 2025

ABC News Group exec Karin Gilford added, “The expansion of The View on ABC News Live combines the strength of both to create seamless, blended programming for our viewers. Coming off its best year ever, with over 600 million hours streamed, ABC News Live is the perfect platform to host this exciting new chapter for our popular talk show.”

The View‘s executive broadcast producer, Robin Hommel, also said in a statement, “The Weekend View will feature more of the ‘Hot Topics’ our audiences can’t get enough of, delivering original content for the weekend with a focus on what’s trending.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC