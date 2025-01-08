‘The View’ Adds Streaming ‘Weekend’ Edition: What to Know

Amanda Bell
Comments
The View on October 22
ABC
ABC

Get ready for more days of The View!

ABC has revealed it will be adding a new streaming segment called The Weekend View, which premieres on Saturday, January 11, on ABC News Live at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The half-hour bonus episode will be taped during the show’s Friday episode prior, featuring that day’s panelists, and will feature all-new “Hot Topic” discussions and segments from executive producer Brian Teta’s “Behind the Table” discussions.

That means Whoopi Goldberg, who traditionally has Fridays off, won’t be a part of it, but cohosts Joy Behar will moderate, with Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin joining in on the discussions.

The segment will re-air throughout the weekend after its Saturday premiere alongside the streaming service’s ABC News Live Weekend and GMA Life, among others.

How to Watch Today's Full 'The View' Episode After That Fire News Preemption
Related

How to Watch Today's Full 'The View' Episode After That Fire News Preemption

 

In a statement, Teta said of the news, “In addition to having its most-watched linear season in four years, The View is finding success meeting viewers wherever they get their content, from podcasts to YouTube, and now with exclusive streaming content for the weekend on ABC News Live.”

 

ABC News Group exec Karin Gilford added, “The expansion of The View on ABC News Live combines the strength of both to create seamless, blended programming for our viewers. Coming off its best year ever, with over 600 million hours streamed, ABC News Live is the perfect platform to host this exciting new chapter for our popular talk show.”

The View‘s executive broadcast producer, Robin Hommel, also said in a statement, “The Weekend View will feature more of the ‘Hot Topics’ our audiences can’t get enough of, delivering original content for the weekend with a focus on what’s trending.”

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC

The View




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Zoe Grobman for 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’s Zoe Grobman Addresses Daily Double Mispronunciation
Tru Valentino as Officer Aaron Thorsen on 'The Rookie'
2
How ‘The Rookie’ Wrote Out Aaron Thorsen in the Season 7 Premiere
Ken Jennings for 'Jeopardy!'
3
‘Jeopardy!’: What Ken Jennings Is Really Like Behind-the-Scenes
The Rookie Aftershow
4
Nathan Fillion Breaks Down ‘The Rookie’ Season 7 Premiere, What’s Next for Nolan and Bailey
Savannah, Juliana, and Zoe of 'The Bachelor' Season 29
5
‘The Bachelor’ Reveals Grant Ellis’ 25 Lovely Ladies