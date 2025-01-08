How to Watch Today’s Full ‘The View’ Episode After That Fire News Preemption

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Right as The View began to run its new live episode on Wednesday (January 8), teasing that the first “Hot Topic” of the day was Mark Zuckerberg’s controversial decision to remove fact-checkers from Facebook, ABC News jumped in with a lengthy special report dedicated to the ongoing fire crises in California.

After airing several minutes of a press conference with city officials, revealing the human cost of the Pacific Palisades Fire and in the Los Angeles area, anchor Kyra Phillips continued to reveal news of the events, with correspondent Matt Gutman on the ground in front of the blaze as well.

The special report continued until 11:29 a.m., when The View returned to air to show a portion of the interview with actress Glenn Close, talking about her experience at this weekend’s Golden Globe Awards. (For what it’s worth, the actress had an accidentally very timely joke to share, revealing that when she asked Harrison Ford what he’d do if there was a fire alarm, he responded with, “I’d probably just sit here and watch everybody get clogged… unless there was a fire in my pants!”)

For those fans who are hoping to catch the full episode, including the minutes that were preempted by the breaking news coverage of the wildfires on the West Coast, not to worry. As of this season, the show’s full episodes are made available online on the show’s official YouTube channel in the mid-afternoon hours.

The View, Weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC