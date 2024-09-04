How to Watch Brand New ‘The View’ Episodes Online For Free

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Cord-cutters rejoice! There is now a way to watch full episodes of The View every day without a subscription to cable or other services that feature ABC‘s broadcasts. Starting with the season’s premiere, which took place Tuesday (September 3), the show will now post full episodes each afternoon on its YouTube channel here.

Big news! Full episodes of ‘The View’ now post every weekday afternoon on our YouTube channel. Search ‘The View’ on YouTube or tap this link: https://t.co/DrFD4GVMLb pic.twitter.com/VI5HtqkgKL — The View (@TheView) September 4, 2024

Previously, the show’s social media and YouTube channels hosted clips from the episodes, but having the entire run of the show online at once is a new development for The View.

Of course, if you have a subscription to one of the affiliated streamers, like Hulu + Live TV and Disney+, or a cable provider log-in, the episodes will continue to be available on-demand through those platforms as well.

Embedded above is the first example of a full-length The View episode streaming on the show’s YouTube. It’s Tuesday’s show in which cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin all took a moment to get settled into their new studio before digging into the day’s “Hot Topics.”

For Wednesday’s (September 4) episode, which was not yet available on the YouTube channel as of this writing, the cohosts welcomed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to discuss her new memoir, Lovely One.

Other celebrity guests who are expected to be featured on The View Season 28 include Katie Ledecky (September 5), Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (September 6), Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi (September 9), Venus Williams (September 10), and more.

The View, weekdays, 11 a.m. ET, ABC