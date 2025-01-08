‘The View’ Star Sunny Hostin’s Husband Accused of Insurance Fraud in Federal Lawsuit

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Sunny Hostin‘s husband, Emmanuel “Manny” Hostin, is facing legal trouble as he’s one of almost 200 defendants named in a sweeping insurance fraud lawsuit.

According to legal documents filed with the New York Eastern District Court on December 17, 2024, and obtained by the Daily Mail, orthopedic surgeon Emmanuel and his practice, Hostin Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, are among the 180 defendants listed in the lawsuit.

The suit accuses Emmanuel and others of insurance fraud, claiming they received “kickbacks by performing surgery and… billing a company that insured taxi companies and Uber and Lyft drivers.”

“Hostin knowingly provided fraudulent medical and other healthcare services including arthroscopic surgeries,” the lawsuit claims, per the Daily Mail, adding that insurance firm American Transit was then billed “in exchange for kickbacks and/or other compensation which were disguised as dividends or other cash distributions.”

Emmanuel’s attorney, Daniel Thwaites, told the outlet that his client denies all allegations, calling the filing a “blanket, scattershot, meritless lawsuit by a near-bankrupt insurance carrier.”

“It is meant to intimidate and harass doctors from collecting for care given to American Transit insureds and their passengers,” Thwaites stated. “The real story here is about an insurance carrier abusing the legal system to limit and restrict health care benefits to its insureds and their passengers and write off its proper obligations.”

Sunny and Emmanuel married in 1998 and share two children, Gabe (22) and Paloma (18). Sunny, an attorney and long-time co-host on The View, frequently speaks about her husband on the ABC morning show, including last month when discussing the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

“Doctors suffer because of big corporations as well, doctors that want to do good like my husband,” Hostin told her co-hosts, per Fox News Digital. “[He] operates on someone even though they don’t have insurance and then has to sue health insurance companies to get paid for the work that he’s been trained his whole life to do.”

Sunny has yet to address the lawsuit against her husband.