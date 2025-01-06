‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Shares Cryptic Message on January 6 Riots Anniversary

Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

The View returned with a day full of “Hot Topic” discussions on Monday (January 6), with the panelists discussing everything from the 2024 election certification (and the last time, when Donald Trump incited an insurrection) to the legacy of late President Jimmy Carter to the Golden Globe Awards.

The topic of January 6th was a particularly heated one for the cohosts. Ana Navarro expressed pride in Vice President Kamala Harris for committing to certify the results, even though they weren’t in her favor, calling her a “mature adult” and “not a toddler having a tantrum.”

While Alyssa Farah Griffin resorted to her typical “told you so”-style talking point about how she predicted Trump’s election due to widespread economic unrest, Sunny Hostin insisted it was important for people not to forget what actually happened on January 6, 2021.

Whoopi Goldberg also relayed a familiar refrain in response to a question by Hostin about what will happen if Trump pardons the convicted rioters, promoting the “wait and see” approach. But she also let her sartorial selection of the day do some of the talking for her!

Throughout the episode, Goldberg donned a black sweater with the number “1920” emblazoned in white. 1920 is, of course, the year that the 19th Amendment was ratified and first granted women the right to vote in the United States. It was a hard-won victory for women’s rights activists, called “suffragettes” and the color white is symbolic of that effort.

So, as the results of the latest national election were being certified by Congress, Goldberg wore a visual reminder of how half of those votes came to be possible in the first place.

